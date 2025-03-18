A graduate of Banking and Finance lamented unemployment since he graduated from the university

He stated that his certificate had never fetched him money, as he highlighted the high cost of living

Many who came across the video gave their advice to the young man and shared their similar experiences

A young man who studied Banking and Finance at the university lamented over unemployment.

He said he has never made any money from his certificate since he graduated from the university.

In a video by @heraymide on TikTok, the young man lamented the high cost of living, stating that companies still offered graduates N30k.

He showed off his certificates as he said that even a salary of N300k was not enough to sustain people in Nigeria’s current economy.

The man said:

“Over 15 years of going to school and hard labour, these results have not fetched me one naira. Graduate cannot even boast of N100k in your account.”

The video was captioned:

“What a country. Na only God fit help person.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as graduate laments unemployment

As the video went viral, many shared their similar experiences and advised the young man on what to do.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@sholexforlife2 said:

"Oga must you work for government you go school try and create something for yourself that is the reason why you go school government will not do everything for you create something for yourself as an example for orders."

@Matty said:

"OGA no be to go school you do well ?? if you get second class lower just forget it na only God fit save you ooo."

@Fabulous said:

"I rather serve my village Oracle than to serve Nigeria government,I swear to God."

@olamie_olalekan said:

"To make ham for this country na by luck bcs I don see my fellow elder brother still struggling after graduating from school but I will never join ijn."

@Jay said:

"They was this graduate in my compound the guy stays with his junior brother wet never enter school mind you nah the junior brother the pay rent this graduate guy don find work for this same abuja tire."

@Onlyone_ZAZA said:

"Bro school is a programming simulation to keep you guys atsleep, brainwashing, religion government school they are all part of the game Nigerian wake up, you’re a creator."

@basseykoka said:

"Omo me finish my ND 2019 I manage want go for HND this year I don manage pay everything..Omo my work no fit allow me to go school.. I stop class focus on my hustle make hunger no kpai me."

In related stories, a man started a carwash business after months of unsuccessful job-hunting while another lady left her banking job to become a barber.

Man gets instant job after unexpected meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church.

The man shared how the woman told him that God led her to help him and what she did afterwards.

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the job opportunity and celebrated him.

