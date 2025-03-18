A Nigerian man shared how he skipped the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program because he was broke

After learning a tech skill, the man shared how he now earned N2m monthly without going to any office

Many who came across the post gave their views on the man’s decision, as some shared their similar experience

A Nigerian man who did not go for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program after his graduation has shared the outcome.

He stated that he was broke and instead of going for the program, he learnt a tech skill instead.

He shared why he skipped NYSC and learnt a tech skill instead.

Source: Getty Images

In an X post by @TechnicalBben, the young man shared how he now earned N2m monthly.

He said he was able to achieve such within two years and stated that it was the best decision he ever made.

The man said:

“I skipped NYSC because I was broke and refused to risk my life for a country that didn’t value mine. I learned tech instead. People said I wouldn’t get a job without the cert now I make ₦2M monthly as a remote marketing specialist. All within 2 years, Best decision ever.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man skips NYSC for tech

@parody51180 said:

"I've said this multiple times. Learn a high paying skill and in two years you'll land yourself a dream Jon here in the US or any other developed country in the world. I'm glad someone is testifying this first hand. I have lots of Nigerian friends and I can boldly say Nigerians are very talented and hard working."

@IfunanyaNkemdi2 said:

"I really don't know the benefits accrued to an NYSC certificate, but I feel one should just do it and just get done with it. It's better to have the certificate and not need it than to need it and not have it. My 2cents, though."

@Elchukx said:

"I have a very similar story… I skipped NYSC for two reasons. First, I consider it an absolute waste of 1 yr of one’s life. Secondly, I was to choose between it and a one-year data science accelerator program. Easiest choice to make. That training landed me my first tech job."

@oyomferdinand said:

"I skipped for the same reason. I told my people, I won't suffer in the university and go and suffer some more doing something I did not like. I was thinking maybe I'll just do it at some point, but since this whole debate started, I don't think I want to anymore."

Man lands tech job with N2m salary after skipping NYSC.

Source: Getty Images

The debate about the NYSC started again when a member claimed she was threatened after tackling the president over economic hardship.

Her experience has attracted the attention of top politicians and policymakers like former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who accompanied the corps member when she was summoned by an NYSC official

Corps member gives parents his 12 months allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the emotional moment he gave his parents the cash has gone viral on social media.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

