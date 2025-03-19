A Nigerian man has called people's attention to a funny-looking toilet he found at an event in Lagos

The man was thrown into confusion on seeing the toilet set up and wondered what the owner of the property had in mind before building such

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the toilet which he posted online, with many making light of the situation

A Nigerian youth, @realgbohunmi, has cried out over the kind of male toilet he saw at an event he graced in Lagos state.

According to the young man, he made the discovery when he wanted to use the toilet, which is the only one the venue has.

Quite to his surprise, the man saw that the toilet has two seats, causing him to question the property owner's real intention for such a set up.

He wondered if they expected two men to use the toilet at the same time and hold hands while at it.

"I wanted to use the toilet. this is the only toilet this venue have. Beautiful toilet by the way..." he wondered.

"Am I supposed to be shi.tting with my bro and holding hands or what?" he quizzed and made a video of the toilet.

He marvelled that wonders shall never end in Lagos. His TikTok video left internet users in stitches. People joked about the set up of the toilet.

Watch his video below:

Lagos toilet's unusual look stirs reactions

Omo Lile said:

"It’s for people going through sh.its together."

Simi said:

"And I need this in the girls toilet but they never did it."

mayorofibadan said:

"Shey you go hold hands abi you no go hold😂."

SMARTEEN🌍🏆 said:

"I go enter alone and lock myself from back."

Noooooooo😭 said:

"I think the purpose is so that you would be discouraged using it.. so their toilet remains clean."

Wizzy-møney 🏝️ said:

"Imagine someone telling you let’s go for a toilet date."

Toluu🌸 said:

"It’s the (e fe fi aesthetic pami ni ) that got me laughing."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who lodged in an Ogun toilet had displayed the strange sink she saw in the bathroom.

Man finds eggs in friend's bathroom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the thumb-sized eggs he found in his friend's bathroom.

According to the man, he had entered his friend's bathroom to wash his body as a Muslim when he came across the eggs by the window. He posted pictures of the eggs on Facebook. He said he got closer and discovered the eggs were the size of his thumb and were in a nest he thought belonged to a pigeon or a dove.

"I just googled and learned that dove eggs take about fourteen to sixteen days to hatch. So I plan to return in two weeks to witness the progress and perhaps glimpse the adorable babies. Say a prayer for these beautiful eggs," he wrote on Facebook.

