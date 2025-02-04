A Nigerian man has shared a video praising his dry cleaner for upholding integrity since they started doing business

In a video, he displayed the naira notes that the dry cleaner found while washing the clothes and returned them to him

While sharing the clip online, the man revealed that it was not the first or second time that the dry cleaner would be doing that

A dry cleaner's impressive display of honesty and integrity has earned him accolades from a satisfied customer.

The customer, who was moved by the dry cleaner's consistent track record of returning lost items, took to social media to share his appreciation.

Man praises dry cleaner for upholding integrity

In a video posted on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, the excited man revealed the dry cleaner's latest gesture, which included returning a huge amount of money found in the customer's clothing.

The video showed the carefully packaged clothes, with the money neatly tucked inside by the dry cleaner.

The customer's voice was heard in the background expressing his gratitude and admiration for the dry cleaner's commitment to honesty.

According to the customer, this was not the first time he would be doing that. He revealed that the dry cleaner had consistently demonstrated integrity throughout their business relationship, returning any lost items found in the clothing.

One notable instance involved the return of a huge sum of N20,000 and this left him amazed over the dry cleaner's transparency.

In his words:

"See my dry cleaner just delivered my clothes now. See the way he put my money that was inside the cloth. See. If na some people now, them go carry am. He packaged the money with the clothes. Shout out to this guy. This is not the first or second time. Any money he sees inside the cloth, he will just package it. In fact one time he returned a whole N20,000."

Reactions as man praises dry cleaner

The customer's heartfelt tribute to the dry cleaner touched many Nigerians, sparking a wave of appreciation for him.

Chineduarinze_ said:

"Drop his handle let’s patronize him."

Omesbeautymart stated:

"This shows that there are still good people."

Lajesco_d said:

"Na #50 be that? And bros, how you take forget 20k for pocket?Ehn uncle."

Lovettmariaking reacted:

"Who is the Drycleaner so that we can all patronise him. Show him up."

Valorythms_ said:

"God bless the dry cleaner."

Poize.ivy stated:

"They're still good people in this world."

Donwizker said:

"Am just see 500, 50 naira, the money is not dat big, so is not useful to de dry cleaner , if na something like 10k 20k, tell me de reason why de dry cleaner won't coner it."

_cherii_coco stated:

"Honest people will always win now tell me why this man won't continue to patronise and introduce more people to the dry cleaner guy."

Joy.ije001 stated:

"Wow!!!!!!! I'm happy we still have good humans. God bless him."

Glitz_farms reacted:

"To tell you say he no get use for your crumbs, he values his integrity and uprightness more."

Talktoshe_ng said:

"What a diligent and dedicated worker."

Official_tomilola reacted:

"I’ve worked as a receptionist in a not so big dry cleaner company before and trust me, my boss personally does this a lot! We even have special envelopes for this."

Symply_beautiana said:

"I am he and he is me. I am not saying am a dry cleaner o. Am saying your money is safe with me."

Blind dry cleaner says people cheat him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Anietie Akpan, a Nigerian man who has been making an honest living for himself as a dry cleaner against all odds.

Anietie lost his sight in 2005 and has been without the use of his eyes ever since, with some physicians telling him it is a spiritual problem.

