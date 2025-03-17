Nigerian Lady in UK Weeps on Road after Missing Bus at Night, Video Touches People's Hearts
- A Nigerian lady living and working in the United Kingdom has made public a low moment in her life
- In an emotional video, the lady noted she missed her bus at night and stayed in the cold for 40 minutes crying
- The lady's video touched many people's hearts and many sent her words of encouragement online
A lady in the UK, @toyin.tomatoee, has made many people emotional after sharing her experience on a certain night while returning from work.
In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady shed tears, noting that she stayed in the cold for 40 minutes.
According to her, she missed her bus and that led to her staying in the cold all alone.
The lady decided to be content with her situation, saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonades from them."
Her TikTok post read:
"You see this video ehn, I made it this night on my way from work! So it’s almost in real time, I missed my bus and I stayed in the cold for extra 40 minutes, I had cried for a bit before I remembered content 😂 talk about consistency 😂😂😂😂 anyways when life gives you lemons make lemonades from them.. good night my friends."
Watch her video below:
Reactions trail video of lady in UK
rahmaandridwan said:
"That feeling when the bus moves as soon as you get to the bus station and you have to wait for the next bus😭 May everyone preparing for driving test pass this year."
osaxzzz said:
"40 minutes you they cry…Me wey don trek 3 hours for inside cold from Hatfield to Bedfordshire cuz lack of funds after my account was blocked. Mama you go they alright ☺️☺️."
winnietopher said:
"My baby 😢 I am actually touched. Counting the pounds is not easy but remember you are sending me pounds Abi? Oya smile."
Sharon🦋🦋 said:
"I have walk inside the cold for 2hours because it was Christmas period never knew they don’t work that day."
Its 👑Mich said:
"Work money but refuse to pay Uber 🤷🏽🤷🏽solutions learn to drive n get a car it’s a necessity or if not pay Uber 🤷🏽."
David said:
"What making you cry is not the bus that you miss. It’s other things the situation just triggered it."
Chydeeobasi said:
"U guys should stop crying for us online, everybody got theirs going on and wouldn't come online to showcase it."
MRSO👑💍1 said:
"So sorry dear welcome to uk it happen to all us oo 😂😂😂 eveb day time too 😅😅 i can proudly relate... dont be frustrated 🥴 it will get better soon."
