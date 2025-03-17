A Nigerian youth has turned to internet users for advice after seeing his mother's OPay account balance

According to the young man, he is broke and decided to check his mother's account after he got home

Mixed reactions trailed her account balance, with some people suggesting what he should do with it

A young Nigerian man, identified as @aduagba075 on TikTok, has shown his followers his mother's OPay account balance.

The Nigerian youth said he went back home after he got broke and checked his mum's account.

Mum's OPay account balance trends

In a TikTok video, he recorded himself going through her phone apps, locating the OPay application on her phone and clicking it.

When the account loaded, a balance of over N1 million became visible. The youth sought people's advice on what he should do.

"Make una advice me," he wrote.

Some people warned him against taking his mum's money, suggesting that it could not be hers. Others funnily told him the amount to take out of it. His video went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail mum's OPay account balance

Ayo💝💗 said:

"No forget say opay no dey delete transaction history, make I drop my account you go transfer it there and I will transfer it back to you."

Introvert🫣😍 said:

"D same way I saw 5m for my mama acct I first shock😂😂😂."

DFW_RIO said:

"My mama carry 2.6 for acct Dey tell me say she no get money..it is well."

fadaka58 said:

"My mummy get two million cash asin naira note na when i dey clean house on saturday i saw it under the bed inside bucket wrapped in 8polly bags."

HUMBLE MIND ✌️😪 said:

"Remove 100k asap 😂."

Zee nab🤎🍭 said:

"Na carry am run o, u don’t know maybe she’s the admin for thrift."

Marlians said:

"At list I go remove 300k 😞 as I no too get big eyes 👀 how much you remove?"

Abubarka hafiz said:

"Omo I don use my mama money buy phone once oo during 2021 omo things hard and she get almost 4m that time omo I move 37k take buy Itel.. that time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the account balance of an OPay user who saves N3k daily had impressed many Nigerians.

Man's OPay account balance trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man's OPay account balance had gone viral after a lady videoed him on a bus.

The young lady sat behind the unsuspecting male passenger and recorded him while he was using his account via his cell phone. She was amazed after seeing his account balance and thought he must be showing off.

The male passenger, in a video she posted, closed his mobile account after briefly opening it as if he wanted to make a transaction. Some internet users were concerned for the man's account security after the video went viral, triggering some negative reactions.

