A female student schooling at the Nigerian Army College of Nursing has turned to the internet for help

Despite her exam drawing near, the young lady admitted she finds it very difficult to study her books

In a video, she broke down in tears, noting that she can stay on her phone for hours, but the reverse is usually the case when it comes to reading

A Nigerian Army College of Nursing student, who has an exam on Monday, has lamented her inability to study her books.

The young lady, identified on TikTok as @adeshpretty, tearfully opened up about her challenge to her followers.

Nursing student unable to study

The worried student said she had been on her phone for about to hours, an activity that gives her great joy.

However, when she moves to study her books, sleep overtakes her. In a Tiktok video, she displayed her books and begged God for help.

"Make una help me o. Imagine, I have been sitting down here for hours, like two hours, pressing my phone and my exam is coming on Monday, see my books on the table (pans camera to her books). Can you see them?

"And I am sitting down here, doing nothing but pressing my phone. Anytime I am pressing my phone, it is sweeting me.

"Then, when I move to my book, I start sleeping. God of mercy, nursing school is not a joke. God help me. Allow me to read my book."

She begged netizens to pray for her, noting that nursing school is not a joke. She wrote:

"Pls don’t scroll 🙏This might sound funny but deep down I need your prayers🤲🏻🥹Nursing is not a joke. I for go for computer science ooo."

Nursing student's video causes uproar

lov_eth7 said:

"Bruuuh u Neva ready when the tension of exam hold u nd u know how tight exam hall Dey be u no go even reason ur phone again when u hear ur course mate Dey talk wetin u no know say Dey curriculum."

Mercy said:

"Calm down. Join friends who are also reading for the same exam. Don’t deprive yourself of sleep and food. Pray and read. Success in your exams."

Beebah botanicals said:

"Una never see anything…wait till you decided you wanna become a USRN and prepin for NCLEX, na that time you go knw say council na play."

irish_peculiar🌹 said:

"If you are the type that sleeps while reading try giving yourself enough time to sleep first b4 reading, refrain from discussions that would make you not to sleep."

benison said:

"It’s like that ohhh, leave your comfort zone, drop your phone at home and go out to read."

Muneerat…. said:

"And you still hold the phone 😂😂😂calm down and sleep small off your phone."

Nurse dera🥹💗 said:

"Can you just rest are you the only one in nursing school mtchew no go read dey there dey waste time."

Kenny Charles said:

"Just join a group discussion, then when you see how others are answering questions you'll be more challenged to study."

Best graduating nursing student weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) best graduating nursing student had wept on stage while receiving an award.

The fresh graduate had a 4.77 CGPA and was recognised for her academic excellence. In a video, the lady was seen on the stage, receiving her award as the best in her class. Emotionally overwhelmed, she burst into tears, and her cap fell off her head.

She stated that her class was the 5th set of nursing students to be inducted into the nursing and midwifery profession and expressed gratitude to God as she described her school journey.

