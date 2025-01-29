A lady has expressed her pain on social media over her inability to save in the United Kingdom due to the payment of bills

According to the lady, the only properties she can boast of since she began living in the UK are her Shein clothes and wigs

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app shared their opinions in the comments section

A lady living in the United Kingdom recently took to social media to express her frustration and disappointment with her financial situation.

Despite residing in the UK for nearly two years, she felt she had made little progress in terms of saving money or accumulating assets.

Lady laments over inability to save in UK

Zamahsnoh, the lady behind the heartfelt video, revealed that her possessions were limited to clothes from online retailer Shein, as well as wigs.

This realisation left her feeling disheartened and demotivated as she lamented to her fans in a video.

"Realising you've been in the UK for almost two years now but you only have Shein clothes and wigs. There’s nothing to save. This is not life," she said.

The emotional clip sparked a wave of responses from social media users, who shared their thoughts and experiences on the matter.

Many people could relate to the lady's struggles, citing the cost of living in the UK as a major obstacle to saving money.

The burden of paying bills and expenses often left them with little to no disposable income, making it challenging to build up savings or invest in assets.

Reactions as UK-based lady cries out

The lady's TikTok video brought to bare the financial realities faced by some individuals living in the UK.

Her expression of frustration and disappointment touched others who were also struggling to make ends meet.

@Trinity said:

"Guess I’m the only one doing pretty well in the UK money is flowing like the living waters guys don’t be lied to."

@gloryreign2025 asked:

"So you guys don’t save in the Uk?"

@Jenny_baby said:

"You even have wigs. Some of us nah only shein clothes we get."

@줄리아나 said:

"Very true. We living paycheck to paycheck. You work so hard and end of the month you are left with nothing."

@king mafi said:

"l have primark, m&s ,tu, next clothes l mix it up wen l can once in a while can't suffer with my money that's the first rule me first."

@wilddreams wrote:

"Wow you are living my dream my sister. SHEIN and wigs all the way."

@Ammadiva said:

"My sister I have uninstalled and reinstalled.

@lindachizoba550 reacted:

"Shey bi una dey eat food and chicken still see small money send go house? Just dey thank God for Nigeria we can't afford a kilo of Turkey."

@Naa_Lamley said:

"As long as you have good clothes on we all should be content with what we have cuz some people have been there years before you and can’t afford SHIEN."

@Suthu ||CGMA IN WAITING || said:

"My coats and boots are my most expensive clothes the rest l buy anywhere. And l have serious handbags and silly ones as long as my savings is ok and goals met."

@Wenzy added:

"Girl please plug me, how did you move to the UK?"

Lady who moved to UK cries out

