Federal Polytechnic Nekede Lecturer Assaults Sick Student on Campus, Video Sparks Outrage
- A lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has come under fire for assaulting an ill student of the institution
- In a viral video shared by an eyewitness, the angry lecturer approached the student in an open place and proceeded to slap and kick him
- Many Nigerians are demanding justice for the assaulted student named Chidera and urged the school management to discipline the lecturer
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Outrage has trailed an emerging video of a Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, lecturer assaulting a sick student, identified as Chidera.
An eyewitness, Muanya Sponsor, posted a clip of the moment the lecturer, identified as Ifeanyichukwu Okoroafor of arts and design department, slapped and kicked the student.
"This happened today in my school. Federal polytechnic nekede Owerri," the eyewitness wrote.
In the clip, the lecturer charged towards the student in the open and immediately slapped and kicked him.
The kick cleared the student's feet, causing him to land on the ground on his waist. The lecturer continued to rant after his action while students apologised to him in the background.
"The guy was complaining to the man that he's not feeling fyn. Imagine he hit his head on the floor," the eyewitness further disclosed in the comment section of her Facebook post.
The Facebook reel has gained huge traction and has been shared over a thousand times at the time of this report, as people demand justice for the assaulted student.
It is noteworthy that Legit.ng does not support violence.
Outrage trails Federal Polytechnic Nekede lecturer's action
Lilian Ezeobinwa said:
"Shebi this one no go go viral if na the one wey student do lecturer e go escalate. Biased people. U can imagine how he brushed that guy down like dat.".
Chioma Blessing said:
"Nawa ooooooooo.Thank God am not the one ooo because am not ready to stand up from the ground. If am the one You will just take me to the hospital and feed me for three weeks. Normally Lectures for this polytechnic dey do like deputy Jesus including their security."
Mhiz Divah said:
"Abeg who be this man wetin be him name. You should have tagged his name and his clear picture on this video make God punish him He's a very mad Man."
Soladex Adeola Omole said:
"This should go viral. The man must not go unpunished."
Christabel Chioma Mgbemena said:
"Which kind thing be this ?"
Ezechuks Neche said:
"Some lectures are really full of themselves. Final year student for that matter. He did this rubbish because he knows nobody is gonna fight him back or question him for that dept.
"Make he go and try this rubbish in engineering dept make em know say some people fit Forfeit their results and deal with him. School management no go see this one oooooo."
Chijioke Wisdom said:
"Well, the truth be say lecturers deh look face before them do this kind nonsense.dem no born em papa well, if say na me, people we deh around go count teeth for ground."
This unfortunate incident comes a few weeks after Cubana Chiefpriest paid the school fees of 300 students in Federal Polytechnic Nekede.
Nekede lecturer builds electric car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede had built an electric car.
The academic, identified as Engineer Puis Nwosu, made the small vehicle without any foreign input. The car has space for a driver and three passengers.
Sharing the cheering news on Facebook, Emeagi Agwamba Ijeoma, who is also a lecturer in the school, said this was the first time the school was achieving such a big feat.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng