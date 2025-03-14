A lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has come under fire for assaulting an ill student of the institution

In a viral video shared by an eyewitness, the angry lecturer approached the student in an open place and proceeded to slap and kick him

Many Nigerians are demanding justice for the assaulted student named Chidera and urged the school management to discipline the lecturer

Outrage has trailed an emerging video of a Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, lecturer assaulting a sick student, identified as Chidera.

An eyewitness, Muanya Sponsor, posted a clip of the moment the lecturer, identified as Ifeanyichukwu Okoroafor of arts and design department, slapped and kicked the student.

A sick student falls to the ground after his lecturer slapped and kicked him. Photo Credit: Muanya Sponsor

"This happened today in my school. Federal polytechnic nekede Owerri," the eyewitness wrote.

In the clip, the lecturer charged towards the student in the open and immediately slapped and kicked him.

The kick cleared the student's feet, causing him to land on the ground on his waist. The lecturer continued to rant after his action while students apologised to him in the background.

"The guy was complaining to the man that he's not feeling fyn. Imagine he hit his head on the floor," the eyewitness further disclosed in the comment section of her Facebook post.

The Facebook reel has gained huge traction and has been shared over a thousand times at the time of this report, as people demand justice for the assaulted student.

A lecturer Federal Polytechnic Nekede is seen slapping and kicking a sick student on campus. Photo Credit: fpno.edu.ng

Outrage trails Federal Polytechnic Nekede lecturer's action

Lilian Ezeobinwa said:

"Shebi this one no go go viral if na the one wey student do lecturer e go escalate. Biased people. U can imagine how he brushed that guy down like dat.".

Chioma Blessing said:

"Nawa ooooooooo.Thank God am not the one ooo because am not ready to stand up from the ground. If am the one You will just take me to the hospital and feed me for three weeks. Normally Lectures for this polytechnic dey do like deputy Jesus including their security."

Mhiz Divah said:

"Abeg who be this man wetin be him name. You should have tagged his name and his clear picture on this video make God punish him He's a very mad Man."

Soladex Adeola Omole said:

"This should go viral. The man must not go unpunished."

Christabel Chioma Mgbemena said:

"Which kind thing be this ?"

Ezechuks Neche said:

"Some lectures are really full of themselves. Final year student for that matter. He did this rubbish because he knows nobody is gonna fight him back or question him for that dept.

"Make he go and try this rubbish in engineering dept make em know say some people fit Forfeit their results and deal with him. School management no go see this one oooooo."

Chijioke Wisdom said:

"Well, the truth be say lecturers deh look face before them do this kind nonsense.dem no born em papa well, if say na me, people we deh around go count teeth for ground."

This unfortunate incident comes a few weeks after Cubana Chiefpriest paid the school fees of 300 students in Federal Polytechnic Nekede.

Nekede lecturer builds electric car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede had built an electric car.

The academic, identified as Engineer Puis Nwosu, made the small vehicle without any foreign input. The car has space for a driver and three passengers.

Sharing the cheering news on Facebook, Emeagi Agwamba Ijeoma, who is also a lecturer in the school, said this was the first time the school was achieving such a big feat.

