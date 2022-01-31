Federal Polytechnic Nekede has presented its first electric car built in the school without foreign assistance

The car was said to have been built by a lecturer named Engineer Pius Nwosu in the School of Engineering Technology

The news has attracted massive jubilation across social media with so many people celebrating Engineer Pius for producing a car that runs only on solar energy

A lecturer in the School of Engineering Technology of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has built an electric car that runs only on solar energy.

The lecturer identified as Engineer Puis Nwosu fabricated the small vehicle without any foreign input. The car has a space for a driver and three passengers.

The beautiful car was test-driven on the campus. Photo credit: Emeagi Agwamba Ijeoma

It is the first of its kind in the school

Sharing the cheering news on Facebook, Emeagi Agwamba Ijeoma who is also a lecturer in the school said this is the first time the school is achieving such a big feat. The school was established in 1978. She wrote:

"Breaking news. First Polytechnic Nekede electric car produced. (No fuel, Solar and Battery powered.) Built by Engr. Pius Nwosu and his team. Big congratulations. Engr!!!!. Congratulations. to School of Engineering Technology. Congratulations to our Smart Rector (Engr. Dr. Arimanwa M. C Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa ). Best Polytechnic in Nigeria. We so proud of this disruptive innovation."

Congratulatory messages pour in

Many have congratulated the school for the innovative technology, while also asking the engineer to improve on it going forward. A few comments from the post read as follows:

Chidinma Chikata Amuneke wrote:

"Super amazing! Congratulations to our Smart Rector. Congratulations to Engineering Department, Federal Polytechnic Nekede."

Ann Obiukwu said:

"Congratulations to Engineering department. That's great."

Faith Okeke said:

"So amazing, Kudos to Engineer Vincent for your wonderful ideas, more wisdom to break more record sir."

Edith Udeagu commented:

"Support and patronage for the product is important. All the best."

Tonia John-Ibeachusim said:

"Amazing! Kudos to my Alma mater and our smart Rector."

See the post below:

