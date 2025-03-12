A trending video of popular 'robot' girl Jarvis Jadrolita cooking for her boyfriend Peller in the kitchen has gotten attention online

In a video, Jarvis was seen dishing out food for her man before they suddenly got into an altercation with each other

Social media users who came across the short video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

An emerging video of popular social media personality Jarvis Jadrolita has sparked mixed reactions in the comments.

The clip, which was captured in a kitchen, quickly escalated into a heated exchange between Jarvis and her boyfriend, Peller.

Jarvis and Peller argue in kitchen Photo credit: @pellerjarvis_only/TikTok.

Video of Jarvis in kitchen gets attention

The video, shared by @pellerjarvis_only on TikTok, showed Jarvis busily serving up a meal while Peller looked on.

However, the atmosphere rapidly got intense as Peller began offering his suggestions on how to present the dish.

Jarvis angrily fired back at her boyfriend and insisted that he stop stressing her, or else she would leave the kitchen to him.

She went ahead to warn him to stop recording and he immediately removed the camera from her angle.

Jarvis rages as Peller orders her in kitchen Photo credit: @pellerjarvis_only/TikTok.

Viewers were quick to jump into the matter, offering their opinions on the couple's altercation.

Some poked fun at Jarvis's cooking skills, joking that the stew resembled little more than coloured water.

Others took a more serious tone, criticising Jarvis for her confrontational approach to the conversation.

Reactions as Jarvis and Peller argue in kitchen

Many commenters on the TikTok app expressed concern over the couple's relationship.

While some defended Jarvis's actions, others argued that she should have handled the situation with greater calm and composure.

@Lo’rich001 said:

"Peller you need person like me wey go dey cook better food for you."

@EneMajesty asked:

"Na stew abi na water stew?"

@Focus said:

"She always angry I don’t think she love this guy sha."

@peky said:

"I’m like Jarvis i have anger issues."

@khaleed said:

"This girl dey vex me."

@Keanu reeves said:

"Make peller self try they respect he self and stay cold."

@Bigmira said:

"Jervis is always angry when she's with peller always upset."

@Habeegheal said:

"Nah only me see the boxer no be peller boxer be that."

@Alex Scott said:

"Comot camera from the swew make we for no see the stew but peller na guy he dey always turn up."

@Prettyprisca said:

"When peller talk say na water javis Dey cook say she no sabi cook we no believe."

@ani luv said:

"This comment section self only the two know how they understand there self."

@ask_of_qwin_zara said:

"Una too day take things too personal na wa o Omo this relationship go too go last guy."

@NG white station said:

"Are they dating or is Peller her houseboy? She's not in love with him oooo But the boy is rich and popular, that's what's up."

@Lucy008 reacted:

"All of u saying d stew no dry well plz do u know hw yoruba stew looks like? N some of u are saying she should hv put stew separate."

@Amarachi Agukwe E added:

"Abeg make Una leave Jarvis alone my guy is 11 years older than me. If him send me message anyhow I don vex start para. Why you go tell me say you want something come dey order me to comot am, I go vex."

Watch the video below:

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

