A woman in the United Kingdom, Obiageli Juliana Okoro, advised single Nigerian ladies on what they should do when relocating to the country.

She told them to ensure they maintained good communication and contact with their romantic boyfriends in Nigeria.

On her Facebook page, Obiageli told single ladies that they should consider bringing their boyfriends over to the UK once they were well settled in.

She explained her reason for the advice in a Facebook post which read:

“Dear single lady in Nigeria planning to travel abroad!! Please keep good communication and contact with your romantic boyfriend ooo.... if you balance, you can bring him to join you in the UK.

“This is what many will not tell you!!. The street dry oo and oyibo no dey sweet...as dem tell me-- na so I talk...say....oyibo,, no dey sweet.....TANKIOO.”

Reactions trail woman’s advice to Nigerian ladies

Many who came across her post shared their thoughts on the woman’s reasons as the post went viral on Facebook.

MrGood Uzoma said:

"Because u brought a man abroad does not mean u should be treating him like ur slave over there,men r kings they deserve respect no matter what,this is a mistake thst 90%of women do when they bring there man abroad forgetting that you will surely reap what u sow, ruining there marriage with there own hands forgetting that a man will always be a man."

Stella Ogbekile said:

"Women please oooo. Don't u ever take ur Nigeria boyfriend abroad. I will advise u to stay with the unsweetened oyibo."

Gloria Chibogu said:

"This is cool. Thank God but no be only UK be the aboard nah..Good surely I will bring my boyfriend over but make him no change him attitude if him don land for the aboard way o..I just say make i talk Sha."

Dav Jay said:

"What about Nigeria men where dey abroad waiting we go come do nah?"

Mathew Makinde said:

"We Nigerian guys are even scared of Nigerian girls !"

Julietnneka Martha said:

"What makes the street to b dry.,.. am seeing many here looking for how to tangle."

