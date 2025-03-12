A lady has shared a heartbreaking video crying uncontrollably after her relationship unexpectedly hit the rocks

According to the lady, her man caught her cheating on him just when she took a decision to start being loyal to him again

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young lady's emotional video has gone viral after she revealed that her partner had caught her being unfaithful.

The lady, who had been struggling with loyalty issues, claimed that the infidelity was discovered at the precise moment she had decided to turn over a new leaf.

Lady in tears as man catches her cheating

The distraught lady, known by her TikTok handle @tannermackenziiee, shared an emotional video of herself in tears, accompanied by a caption that told her story.

Her touching post laid bare the situation she was facing, leaving many who viewed it shocked and divided in their opinions.

In her words:

"My man caught me cheating when I was about to start being loyal again. Should have deleted that shiiit."

Reactions as lady cries after man caught her cheating

TikTok media users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some expressed sympathy for the lady's plight, others were less forgiving, with many questioning the timing of her decision to become loyal.

@It Can Only Be Jarad said:

"Tell him you were in your Luteal phase. He’ll forgive you."

@𝔸𝕥𝕙𝕦𝕝𝕖 reacted:

"Damnn, he doesn't deserve you. Did you try bringing up an absent father?"

@John Tessy commented:

"So is he really going to leave because of one little mistake?"

@Shy said:

"I’m so sorry this happened to you during woman’s month feel better soon."

@cydneearkives said:

"Feel better soon Queen he don’t deserve your potential loyalty!"

@codenamedee_ said:

"Women in male fields. You were just about to change for him and he ruined everything by not trusting you and invading your privacy; went & upset himself. Yall was doing good."

@𝗥𝗼𝗯𝘆𝗻 said:

"Why did he catch you tho? He has trust issues. And you were about to be loyal to him??? Can't even."

@MsHarris said:

"Matthew 18:21Then Peter came to Him and said, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Up to seven times?”

@Princess of Genovia added:

"But like, everything that happened in your childhood? Why is he acting like those things didn't happen !!!"

