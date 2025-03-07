A Nigerian man got furious when he tracked his wife and caught the woman cheating with their driver inside a hotel room

According to the heartbreaking story, the wife who lives abroad returned in Nigeria but didn't come to her family house for days

Her suspicious husband decided to find out where she was and he was able to trace her to a hotel where he caught her in bed with their driver

A heartbreaking story of marital infidelity has come to light, leaving many social media users in shock.

The story revolves around a Nigerian couple, whose marriage was seemingly rocked by the wife's illicit affair with their driver.

Abroad-based woman caught cheating with driver

The disturbing details of the incident were shared on TikTok by user @chiemeka, who claimed to have witnessed the aftermath of the wife's infidelity firsthand.

According to the user, the wife had been staying in a hotel suite adjacent to his, where she was carrying on an affair with the family's driver.

The husband, reportedly suspicious of his wife's activities, managed to track her down to the hotel.

Nigerian woman caught in hotel room with driver Photo credit: Imaginima/ Getty Images.

What ensued was a violent confrontation, with the husband allegedly beating both his wife and the driver severely.

He described the scene as chaotic, with the driver fleeing the hotel room with his clothes torn and a black eye.

The husband also allegedly inflicted further humiliation on his wife, using her own slippers to assault her.

In his words:

"So the wife lives abroad while the husband is in Nigeria. She has been in Nigeria for two days but has not gone to their home. Christmas was two days before this and she was in the suite next to me cheating on the husband. Wait I even forgot to mention that the boy she was with was their driver.

"I have no idea how the husband (Ifeanyi) tracked them down. He beat the wife and driver senselessly. The driver even ran out to the hotel with his clothes ripped off and black eye. Ifeanyi then took the slippers and designed his wife's backside. Ifeanyi let them feel serious pain."

Reaction as man catches wife cheating with driver

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Somesi said:

"The Ifeanyi dey mad, when he is supposed to be praying for his wife to change and let the spirit of God take over."

@Starz said:

"Comment sections just full with wacko females. So ifeanyi is the one at fault?? See our generation. Y’all be very mindful with the typo females u settle with. Coz see their mentality."

@Adannaya said:

"Ifeanyi is not considerate. She’s not feeling fine."

@Highjay's fashion said:

"Ifeanyi dey disgrace himself instead make him dey pray to God make the wife change."

@Nancy commented:

"Ifeanyi that not the right way talk to God about your wife pray her out of such character you know we men are polygamous in nature."

@miss_sarcasm reacted:

"I just don't understand the kind of men we are marrying these days. You can't give your wife peace you still can't pray for her to change what's your duty to her ni?"

@Bubu added:

"Husband ifeanyi no try ooo she’s just a woman nah haba dis is physical abuse someone should call 911 ifeanyi husband needs to apologize for dis act he should have just prayed for her so she wud change."

Watch the video here:

Man cries out after catching wife cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man's marriage is in a dilemma after he caught his wife in bed with another fellow while he was away.

The heartbroken Nigerian man stated that he came to the United Kingdom with his wife in 2023 and they have no kids.

