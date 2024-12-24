In a viral video, a man displayed a love letter a girl wrote to his younger brother in Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1)

The content of the letter made the video go viral on TikTok, as the young girl said she didn’t want the boy to forget her

Many people who came across the video reacted to the choice of words used by the girl in her letter

A young girl wrote a love letter to her schoolmate, a development now making the rounds online.

The elder brother of the recipient of the letter shared its content in a video on social media.

The love letter was written to the man's younger brother. Photo: @4tfbaby_foreigner

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @4tfbaby_foreigner on TikTok, the letter was written with a pen on paper, and the writer introduced herself as Barikusu.

The man also revealed that the girl and her brother were in JSS1.

Part of the letter read:

“The situation is I’m lucky to have you in my life. A good girl is not interested in your money or your status.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail JSS1 pupil’s love letter

@Cutie said:

"This made me remember the day i wrote a love letter to my math teacher. Omo the headmaster told everyone including my parents."

@Breakthrough said:

"Dybala is blushing low-key but still pretending because of his brother."

@Itz_ Geng said:

"The girl sabi English low key."

@Sympathy said:

"My own was called Melisa and i wrote all the words in that melisa song to her chaley as i grow wey asee say a fool pass the word fool."

Read more related stories on schoolchildren

Primary 3 girl writes love letter to boy

In a related story, a lady displayed a love letter from her sister in primary 3 to a boy in her school.

The content of the letter made the video go viral on TikTok, as the young girl asked for another chance.

Many people who saw the video reacted to the girl’s choice of words in her letter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng