A young Nigerian lady of 25 years sought advice on how she should spend N25 million in her possession

She wondered if she should relocate to another country or start a business in Nigeria with the money

Many who came across the video shared their advice for the young lady, as some wondered how she ended with such an amount

A 25-year-old Nigerian lady took to social media to seek advice on how to spend her money.

She stated that she had N25 million and was confused about what she should invest the money in.

Her story was shared by X influencer, @Wizarab10, whom she sent an anonymous message to.

Lady who has N25m seeks advice

In the message, the lady asked that if she were to relocate, she wasn’t sure of the country to travel to.

She also sought advice on what state to start a business in, if she were to invest the money in a venture.

The lady also gave information about where she was from.

Her message read:

“Dear wiz I've sent tons of messages, please I need advice Should I relocate with my 25m? If yes witch country? or start a business? What state would the business boom? Please help a confused sister. I'm 25 & igbo.”

While sharing her message, @Wizarab10 said:

“You won't just start a business for business sake. You have to study the market and do a swot analysis. You also don't japa for japa sake. Way do you want to japa? What are you going there to do? The answer will help you decide on a country.”

Reactions as lady with N25m seeks advice

@kingjotravels said:

"With something around ₦10m you can Japa to Luxembourg, Germany, New Zealand among other top European countries on a work visa. Stabilize yourself and study in-demand course(s) to advance your career."

@viktorbensonyt said:

"You are not ready to hold 25m…. You will mostly likely waste it if you are asking this question and this confused. I dey always talk am say your level of intelligence is proportional to how much you can handle. You hold more than that, you waste it on stupid businesses and investment."

@am1_Val said:

"Seems you're earning well from what you were doing and you've reached your peak level... Well either of them. As long as you you seek a new challenge. For me, I'll leave this country. Western and southern European could be good on a financial side."

@OlumayowaA78709 said:

"Why are a lot of folks assuming she earned it? Maybe it's a lottery or bet, or maybe she got an inheritance for 25mil nko? If this is the case, she may be confused hence she'll need advice."

