A heated exchange between popular social media personalities Jarvis and Peller has been trending online.

The altercation, which was captured on video during a live TikTok session, showed Jarvis becoming visibly irate after Peller made a derogatory comment about her upbringing.

Jarvis blasts Peller on TikTok live

The video, which was posted by @realpellerfanspage, quickly went viral, with many social media users flocking to the comments section to share their opinions.

During the chat, Peller had referred to Jarvis as a 'bush little girl' and this did not sit well with his girlfriend.

Jarvis, who was clearly upset, launched into a war of words, criticising Peller's behaviour and accusing him of being broke and hungry.

In her words:

"I know you're broke and hungry don't worry. When that time comes we will refund. See this werey. I blame myself. I am the one that settled for you. That's why you're calling me bush little girl. You will instigate matter and later you'll start saying it's Jarvis that's talking like that."

Jarvis's outburst was met with a mixture of shock and admiration from TikTok users, with many praising her for standing up for herself and refusing to back down.

However, others were more critical, accusing Jarvis of being overly aggressive and confrontational.

Despite the backlash, Jarvis remained unapologetic, stating that she was simply trying to defend herself against Peller's hurtful comments.

She said in a trending video:

"Small thing dey just vex me. I'm not even supposed to get angry. I want to smile but I cannot even smile. I cannot even fake it. I don't want to be shouting again. I don't want to be aggressive. I'm trying not to be aggressive. I'm not an aggressive person. There are just some statements that used to make me angry. Like it will just pisss me off."

Reactions as Jarvis and Peller argue during TikTok live

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@jarvis mama tot said:

"Omo she said deeper things to peller Abi na because hin no cry."

@Tessa said:

"Awwwn, she's trying so hard to smile, we love you mama J."

@jmamaoto wrote:

"Make una sha dae talk truth their two na Jarvis dae take all Hin words serious if she talk or insult am hin no go take am serious."

@HerRoyalHighness22 commented:

"Make I go try settle lumber and Oju relationship cos I don tire ,all these people just dey use me play."

@Çåll Mé kC said:

"Omor is too much if not gift it will be UK and the UK girl or Jarvis family or Jarvis and the sister or Jarvis the use his glory omor he keeps disgracing this girl every time."

@na your papa business reacted:

"I know understand why she always frown when he picks camera cuz na to disgrace her she's tired of such embarrassment."

@ummu_ammarah added:

"If she’s on her period omo that period u dey turn man hater so your man need to reason with u being a woman is not easy."

Watch the video here:

Jarvis drags Peller during live session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

