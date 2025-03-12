A Nigerian doctor has sparked hilarious comments on TikTok after sharing a video of his morning routine before heading to work

In the video, the doctor revealed that he never leaves the house for work without preparing some food to take with him

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian doctor recently captured the attention of TikTok users with a video of his consistent morning routine.

The medical professional's video revealed his daily practice at home before heading out for work.

Nigerian doctor packs food to work

Identified as @fee_gaa on TikTok, the doctor revealed that he always prepares a meal to take with him to work.

In the video, he was seen cooking spaghetti and egg sauce at 6:30 am, which he proudly declared would be his sustenance for the day.

The doctor's justification for his actions was simple, he would rather risk being late and facing disciplinary action than go to work without a packed lunch.

His reasoning was rooted in practicality, as he jokingly pointed out that fainting from hunger in the clinic would be embarrassing, to say the least.

In his words:

"It's 6:30 am in the morning and I am about to make spaghetti and egg sauce to carry to work by 8:00 am. One thing about me is that I rather go late and be sacked than not carry food to work at all because wetin I wan go chop for there? Food for thought? And before you guys say 'oh doctor you too like food', if I faint for clinic, patient go laugh me and that time, na me go become the patient. So allow me cook in peace abeg. Today I am going to work with not one but two plates of food. Somebody say God is good."

Reactions as doctor packs food to work

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many viewers praising the doctor's priorities.

@_Temsluxehairs said:

"Wearing scrubs from home is not ethical."

@Francis Neka said:

"I’d rather go late and be sacked than go without food."

@Verified CEO said:

"Aswear our Doctor dey try oo he still dey update us with content."

@Se Ye Fa said:

"Una deh get time for morning deh do video before Una go work. My own na hurry hurry o. Even though I wake by 5."

@shima_tyoapin commented:

"I heard Dr said food is not good for urs health. Most especially when then cook the food early morning."

@Josephine reacted:

"I love your vlogs. I remember when I started watching them you were still in school."

@kaceyadriay said:

"Why is this video making me remember one particular nurse Vlov, love her videos so much."

@therealbabygirlll said:

"I always carry food. I eat breakfast at home, carry lunch and snacks with caprisone."

@Okpeke Ithiz Martha said:

"You just gave me food idea for work this morning. Let me go and cook."

@dorah_tee said:

"I carry food to work everyday too. The day I didn’t, I ordered and Omo, I regretted so bad."

@Official peace Bby commented:

"Plz try to regulate your gas cooker from underneath it to stop it from staining your pot. Love you content."

@Tracee||Content Creator added:

"Abeg I dey Abuja where your office make I come chop with you."

Watch the video here:

Man displays free food he enjoys at office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a captivating video showing the premium treatment he gets at his workplace.

According to the young man, his office never fails to feed him and other staff for free whenever they're at work.

