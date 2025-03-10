A Nigerian couple got frustrated after buying a first-class ticket for their toddler, only for her to refuse to sit in it during the flight

In a video, the little girl's father was seen trying his best to make the child sit on her chair but she cried and refused to sit

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian couple's attempt to indulge their toddler in the luxury of first-class air travel ended in frustration.

Despite purchasing a premium ticket, the little child refused to sit in her designated seat, leaving her parents in distress.

Parents in pain as child refuses to sit during flight Photo credit: @angelanwosu/Instagram, Witthaya Prasongsin/ Getty Images.

Child refuses to sit on first-class seat during flight

The funny incident was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the toddler's mother, Angela Nwosu, who expressed her exasperation at the expense.

The clip showed the child's father trying to force her into sitting down, but she burst into tears and resisted all efforts to settle her.

"Buying first class ticket for a toddler that refused to sit on it is a total waste of money. She really stressed us," the video's caption read.

She refused to sit despite having first-class ticket Photo credit: @angelanwosu/Instagram.

Reactions as child refuses to sit during flight

The video sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians taking to the comments section to share their reactions and empathy.

Some users praised the parents for trying to give their child a special experience, while others commiserated with them over the challenges of traveling with little children.

Sleekiemedia said:

"You should have prepped her. She looks stressed herself."

Ade_twince reacted:

"Eyin Omo Ayelabola, E Dupe Lowo Awon Obi Yin. Awa kan jagun Kiri ni o."

Nancyalfred83 said:

_If she don’t want to sit let her hand simple."

Maleficent3202 wrote:

"Id be pissed if i was in 1st class with a screaming child."

Mhizarmaniblings said:

"I wish and i pray to meet a caring and loving and caring man that will love and respect me I tap from your grace abundantly."

Simply_harmony865 said:

"Maybe she should have been consulted first before buying tickets for her, am she would have not allowed it. Maybe she want to sit on daddy leg."

Mhizarmaniblings said:

"My favorite families."

Deonkirkland said:

"Wipe her face then her nose!!!or use two different wipes!"

Littlemissperfektion said:

"Then let her stand for a little bit. She’s a toddler, they get restless. What’s the point of paying for the extra space if she can’t vibe out fr??"

Mandima_writer said:

"Annoyed just watching it."

Ukaychyka2002 said:

"Ohh my baby Aria."

Mrs_quick_maria added:

"She’ll fall asleep in no time and they will comfortably lay her there."

Watch the video here:

Mum books flight for daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother booked a flight and gave her child her first flying experience as a way to reward her sterling academic performance.

The mother said that despite the delay they had on the road, she still had to change at the airport before they boarded their flight.

