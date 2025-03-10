A Nigerian man has shared a video of a corps member arriving at his primary place of assignment in a luxury car

In the video posted via the TikTok app, a white GLE car was seen driving into a compound that looked like a community school

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A viral video captured the moment a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member arrived at his place of assignment in style.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed a sleek white Mercedes-Benz GLE pulling into a compound resembling a community school.

Corps member pulls up in Benz GLE Photo credit: @andy_m00re/TikTok, NurPhoto/ Getty Images. Depicted corps member has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Corps member arrives at PPA with GLE

Posted by @andy_m00re on TikTok, the video sparked lots of comments from users who shared similar experiences.

Many were stunned by the unexpected sight of a corps member driving a luxury vehicle to his place of primary assignment.

The NYSC member's arrival reportedly caused a stir among his fellow corps members, with some even joking that he must have been trying to impress the ladies.

According to the video's caption, the corps member's flashy ride helped him win over a female colleague.

Corps member with GLE reportedly picked interest in colleague's girlfriend Photo credit: @andy_m00re/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Na youth corper drive this one come where him fellow corpers dey so o. Youth corper drive GLE come, collect him fellow corper babe number," the caption read.

Reactions as corps member drives GLE

The video has since become a talking point on TikTok, with many users sharing their stories of unexpected encounters with luxury vehicles.

While some praised the corps member's confidence and style, others questioned the source of his wealth.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding the video, it has undoubtedly provided entertainment for many social media users.

@IΠ∇ΣSTΩR said:

"This is how I used to drive my GLE43 during clearance."

@Perostic said:

"If una like make una still dea think about school. Just make money that’s just the key."

@Crownbuynsell said:

"That feeling ehn, during my cds then in Ekiti I was using Venza then Changed to Rx. Na my LGI Dey always ask after me for cds then."

@Jerrydsk said:

"Guysss, as much as this is pressuring you, don't let the pressure go to waste like that, direct it into something productive. Use that pressure to start an online business for yourself."

@MeekunMia said:

"See as ballers plenty for comment section. Guys with cars like this no Dey my own ppa or cds for Enugu."

@Abolaji Adeniji said:

"There is no pressure anywhere unless you want to give yourself one, you don't know if his parents are rich."

@Real Mufidat said:

"Why shame no catch to do video because as I Dey see watch an shame Dey catch me. Huge pressure."

@Suzzybliss added:

"God abeg make I no envy my mate , make e no b like say I Dey carry last , make my own blessing no delay to come , make me sef turn up on time."

Watch the video here:

Corps member pulls up in Mercedes Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) attended a CDS meeting driving a highly expensive Mercedes Benz.

The video on TikTok showed the moment a white Mercedes Benz drove in, and many people around watched with admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng