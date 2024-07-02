A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) attended a CDS meeting driving a highly expensive Mercedes Benz

The NYSC member drove in using the white-coloured Mercedes Benz and many people around watched with admiration

Netizens who watched the video said it was possible the NYSC member made money before coming to do national service

A youth undergoing NYSC pulled up for community development service (CDS) in an expensive Mercedes Benz car.

When the NYSC member's car arrived like that of a VIP, it attracted the attention of fellow 'corpers'.

The NYSC member attracted the attention of fellow corp members. Photo credit: TikTok/@_maryjaney2.

Source: TikTok

The NYSC member is going viral because of the 'steeze' brought about by the expensive car. The video was shared by Mary Jane.

Many people said the car's owner must have made good money or come from a rich background before coming to NYSC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Others said it was perfectly normal for NYSC members to own such an expensive car.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC member shows off Benz

@Smart Wellignton said:

"Come Asaba! We choke with mob…but na only clearance we dey come."

@kinsmanvince said:

"Dey tell you say Dey no get life before they start NYSC. They play."

@sharpG said:

"Thank God say this pressure no dey when I dey serve."

@oyife08 said:

"This one never see Abuja corper on CDS day before."

@Ofure2023 said:

"They've made before NYSC ... ok so don't expect people to come to NYSC broke ok."

@Daybor commented:

"And what’s spectacular about that?"

NYSC lady loses her job

A Nigerian lady said she lost the job she got almost immediately after she resumed at her duty post.

In a video, the lady noted that she accepted the job offer a month ago, only for her to lose it after reporting.

In the story, which has gone viral on TikTok, she narrated that she was asked to leave the place after three hours.

Man pays his uncle a visit after NYSC

In another story, a Nigerian graduate visited his uncle to greet him after leaving the National Youth Service Corps camp.

The man said his uncle did not believe he could make it through school, so he visited him to prove he had made it.

The video generated many comments among social media users, who reminded him of black magic.

Source: Legit.ng