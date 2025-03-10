A lady celebrated as she emerged as the best graduating student of her school during its convocation

The lady studied Economics from Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state

She also shared her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) as she hinted at her journey while in the institution

A young Nigerian lady, Salman Qulzum, celebrated as she emerged as the best graduating student of her university.

She stated that she graduated from the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state (BOUESTI).

She graduated in style as the first ever best graduating student of BOUESTI. Photo: @qulzum_s

In a tweet by @qulzum_s, the intelligent lady shared stylish photos and videos of herself at her convocation ceremony.

BOUESTI best-graduating student shares CGPA

The young lady shared her cumulative grade point average (CGPA), as she revealed that she graduated from the Department of Economics from the College of Social and Management Science in the school.

The intelligent young lady said she graduated with a CGPA of 4.82, giving details about her journey in the school.

Qulzum stated that her journey in school was not a smooth one, and neither was being the best-graduating student an easy task.

Best graduating student pf BOUESTI at school's first matriculation. Photo: @qulzum_s

The Economics graduate then expressed her gratitude to God for leading her to the path of success while in school.

She said:

“The road to success and the road to failure are almost the same but I thank God my path led me to the road of success. Being a first class and overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.82 is not an easy task, but I thank God for his help because the road was not smooth.”

Her post was accompanied by a video of her and other students during the school’s maiden convocation.

The video showed when she was called to receive her awards and prizes for emerging overall best in the school and her department.

She queued with other awards recipients on the stage as their prizes were being handed to them by the school administrative members.

See the post below:

BOUESTI celebrates maiden convocation

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state, celebrated its first convocation on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The institution was formerly known as College of Education, Ikere, before it became a state university in 2020, offering various courses and awarding bachelor's degrees.

BOUESTI, while announcing the convocation on its X page, shared a video of its VC and gave details about the celebration.

The announcement read:

“BOUESTI Convocation, 1st to be celebrated since the transition of the defunct College of Education to a University of Education, Science and Technology is coming up on 8th of March, 2025. Preparation is on top gear. Congratulations to Prof Olufemi Adeoluwa. Long live BOUESTI.”

