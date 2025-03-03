A Nigerian lady has made an interesting discovery in her grandmother's house, and she shared it online for people to see

The lady said she discovered the notebook her grandmother used in school 51 years ago when she was a student

According to the notebook which she shared online, the woman was a student at the ATT College, Ifako, Lagos

A Nigerian lady discovered one of the notebooks her grandmother used when she was a student.

The lady made the interesting discovery at home, and she decided to share the notebook online for people to see.

Ayo Ladipo shared the notebook on X, noting that it was her grandmother's social studies book.

Ayo said her grandmother used the book when she was in school as far back as 1974.

This means the 160-leave hardcover notebook has been preserved for 51 years.

A look at the cover of the note shows the name "Mrs BM Ladipo". It also shows that it was used at the ATT College, Ifako, Lagos.

Ayo said she read some of the writings in the notebook and found a bit about the history of Lagos state and the FCT.

She said:

"Found my grandmother’s social studies note from 1974. A lot of gems in it, including some scant history of Lagos here. Some bit about the formation of FCT and military governors of 19 states."

The woman wrote in one page of the note:

"Lagos is the largest city on the West Africa Sea-board with a population high above 1 million, Lagos has the most pluralistic society in West Africa. Less than 200 years ago, Lagos was only a swampy Island. The climate, coupled with the presence of malaria fever, made Lagos the notorious man's grave. Yet, Europeans were irresistibly attracted to it because Lagos provided the only brake into the long West Africa Coast line where ships could stream into camp to load and offload cargoes."

Reactions as lady finds her grandmother's notebook

@Mazibadmus sakd:

"I've not seen an old not with bad handwriting before. It's like those generation take their time to write. And they are always underlining with red pen."

@selectraking said:

"This is so beautiful, a great read, your grandma is/was a very intelligent and brilliant woman."

@ajowhales_bobo said:

"This is a gem because my school no teach us this one for government and history sef not to talk of social studies."

@Ifyyodunze said:

"I had so much interest in the planning of Abuja, details about the distance and time to be completed. I also picked that it was said that some of the states changed their names to avoid discrimination (which is something many people lie about today in order to dilute history)."

