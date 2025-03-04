A Nigerian lady has posted a video online, revealing the names of foreign universities that offered her admission

According to the young lady, the schools she mentioned responded promptly with admission offers after she submitted her applications

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to ask questions

A Nigerian lady's revelation about her admission offers from foreign universities has gone viral on social media.

The young scholar revealed that she received an overwhelming number of offers, many of which came with scholarships.

Lady reveals schools that have her 'fastest' admission with scholarships

The student, known as @sheisneache on TikTok, shared a video expressing her amazement over getting offered admission by several prestigious institutions.

In the video, she expressed her gratitude and astonishment at the number of offers she received.

Among the universities that offered her admission were Wingate University in the United States, the University of Dundee in Scotland, and the University of Liverpool in the UK.

Other institutions that extended offers included St Louis University, Albany Technical College, and Georgia Southern University, all in the United States.

In her words:

"Schools that gave me the fastest admission with scholarship. I can’t count how many admissions I got at this point, 2025 still counting.

"Wingate University in USA, University of Dundee in Scotland, UK, St Louis University in USA, Albany Technical College in USA, University of Sheffield in Scotland, University of New Haven in USA, Georgia Southern University in USA, University of Liverpool in UK."

Reactions as lady gets admission and scholarship from 8 foreign schools

Her TikTok post quickly went viral, with many users flocking to the comments section to ask questions and congratulate her on her achievements.

@stephen said:

"University of new haven is literally one of the fastest. You really know what re doing."

@Chantal said:

"I actually applied for university of New Haven. Still haven't gotten a feedback from them. I submitted all the documents they asked."

@squashmello wrote:

"Totally agreeing on the New Haven one. Applied and it was one of the first schools I got admission from and with a 25,000 dollar scholarship. If you’re thinking about New Haven you shld def go for it."

@Anointed of the most High said:

"University College London gave me too. Although the acceptance rate is really low."

@User2563452173289 said:

"But how did you get so many recommendation letters, that’s what’s stopping me."

@Nenye added:

"What if u don’t have anyone sponsoring u?"

