Editor's note: In this piece, mental health therapist Duke Ezikpe Mma details the importance of prioritising women's mental health. As we celebrate International Women's Day, the article calls for self-care, balance, and support systems to help women thrive.

As we celebrate International Women's Day today, March 8th, all over the world, it is essential to take a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the remarkable resilience of women in all aspects of life. From managing households to excelling in their careers, pursuing education, and contributing to their communities, women demonstrate unwavering strength and determination.

Mental health therapist Duke Ezikpe Mma urges women to embrace self-care. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency

However, amidst these accomplishments, it is crucial to recognise the often-overlooked aspect of women's well-being: their mental health. The pressures of societal expectations, gender roles, and personal responsibilities can take a toll on women's mental health, leading to stress, anxiety, depression and even exhaustion.

In the good book, a story is told about two sisters who approached hospitality in distinct ways. One sister was consumed with preparing an elaborate meal and ensuring her home was immaculate for their special guest. She was driven to impress, diligently attending to every detail.

In contrast, the other sister took a different approach. She chose not to get bogged down in domestic duties, instead opting to spend quality time with their guest, engaging in conversation and building a connection. Both sisters had the same goal: to impress their guests. However, they went about it in different ways. One sister operated from a place of busyness, while the other came from a place of presence.

As time passed by, the first sister quickly became exhausted. She had taken on too much and was running on empty. She began to complain to theguestst, asking them to intervene and request help from her sister.

Exhaustion is a common experience that can affect anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

This story teaches us the importance of recognising when we have reached our limits. It highlights the need to acknowledge our exhaustion and take a step back. In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle, neglecting our own well-being.

It's essential to learn when to take a break, to pause and recharge. This allows us to return to our tasks with renewed energy and focus. By prioritizing self-care and recognizing our limitations, we can avoid burnout and cultivate a healthier, more sustainable approach to life.

Exhaustion is a common experience that can affect anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. It's a state of physical, emotional, and mental depletion, often caused by prolonged stress, overwork, and lack of self-care.

It is vital for women to prioritise their mental health and well-being. This requires a proactive approach that includes: 1. Seeking support is a crucial aspect of maintaining good mental health. Having a strong support network can help you navigate life's challenges, provide emotional support, and offer guidance when needed. 2. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation and stress reduction, such as exercise, meditation, or hobbies. 3. Investing time and energy in personal development, learning new skills, and pursuing passions. As we celebrate women's achievements today, let us also commit to supporting their mental health and well-being. Together, we can create a society that values and prioritizes women's mental health, empowering them to thrive in all aspects of life.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts on how we can accelerate mental health action for women. Let us work together to build a brighter, healthier future for all women.

Duke Ezikpe Mma

Nextdoor_Therapy

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

