An emotional video of Jarvis crying at the hospital has captured the attention of social media users

In the video, the popular 'robot girl' also sent a message to all her fans who have been praying for her to get better

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app took turns to console and encourage her to be strong

A video of popular TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth, also known as Jarvis, has gone viral. The clip showed her tearful moments at the hospital.

The robot girl, as she's fondly called, expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and prayers.

Jarvis begins treatment to remove jawline tumor Photo credit: @realjadrolita/TikTok.

Jarvis starts treatment for tumour in jawline

Shared on her TikTok account @realjadrolita, the emotional clip captured Jarvis's pain as she began her treatment journey.

Earlier, she had revealed her struggles with a tumour in her jawline, which required surgical intervention.

The video sparked an outpouring of love and encouragement from social media users, who took turns consoling and motivating her to stay strong.

"Hello everyone. I just want to say thank you all for your prayer and support. That is a very wonderful thing to do. Prayer," she said while in tears.

Reactions as Jarvis cries at hospital

TikTok users stormed the comments section to encourage the young lady.

@Mishel said:

"Give pellar his flowers. Get well soon our Al."

@amoakowaa56 stated:

"Pellar should be serious for once la can’t you see the lady is in pains."

@Peegold said:

"As everybody talk say them dey cry make me self talk my own the water wey drop my eye reach 10 liters."

@Vanessa said:

"Thank God this happened when there’s enough money and help for treatment. I wish you quick recovery Jarvis."

@realpeller said:

"So pain full our Jarvis I pray for you that you will come out with good news nothing sha happened to you God will stay with you always."

@wicked arit said:

"Why u no go just calm down give this guy the love he deserves from u, this guy love you scatter, abeg. Take him serious plzzzzzz."

@purityezugwu said:

"I didn't know I love you to this extent Jarvis because I couldn't control my tears and it came out hot sorry my love you are coming back stronger."

@stie said:

"What really happened to her? Was she involved in an accident?"

@klamarJago added:

"Your relationship gives me goosebumps make me wanna end it with my love forever. I wish you guys forever and ever no devil will come in between."

Man shares conversation with Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth expressed joy online after Jarvis or Jadrolita replied to his DM.

The young man made public their chats on TikTok, which showed how he professed his love for her and Jarvis statement about her relationship with Peller.

