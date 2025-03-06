A Nigerian pregnant woman went viral after showcasing the baby items she purchased for her unborn child

She highlighted that the total cost was N1.8million, stating that the items were acquired ahead of her delivery

Many viewers who came across the video shared their opinions on the baby items as it gained popularity on TikTok

A Nigerian pregnant woman displayed the baby items she bought ahead of her delivery.

She revealed that she spent N1.8m on the items, which were displayed on the bed.

The pregnant woman arranged the baby things worth N1.8m.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @slimsweet001 on TikTok, the lady showed off her baby bump as she danced beside the bed.

Pregnant woman gets baby items worth N1.8m

In the caption, the excited pregnant woman noted that every item that was bought was worth N1.8m.

The items included a baby carrier, baby clothes, diapers, a set of flasks, a baby walker and other items.

She showed off the baby things worth N1.8m.

Source: TikTok

She also revealed her baby’s gender in the caption of the viral video.

The lady said:

“All for my bby boi. 1.8m bby things.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail baby items worth N1.8m

Many viewers who came across the video shared their opinions on the baby items as it gained popularity on TikTok.

@PRINCESS TYRIA said:

"When you see shopping for a baby whose father is a rich man, you will know."

Ella omas said:

"Do wetin your power reach oo nor allow all this one pressure you. Don't compare your husband. Most of all thus things you won't even use them."

@Maryan Shakila said:

"You and I same whatsapp group. The baby wardrobe is so full...just chilling waiting for the big day Inshallah. congratulations mommy to be."

@Queen Regina said:

"Last year na so many weddings for person fyp,,this year na pregnancy and baby items,,, congratulations to una."

@Meee said:

"Ahhhhh not necessary if you think it’s jealousy speaking or poverty it’s ok but newborns grow fast fast."

@Tiriki Finest said:

"Its good to be prepared but not with so much not everyone walks in hospital with pregnancy cames out and with a baby it's just by grace."

@Slimzy said:

Omo for this economy 🙄 ur man try o

@THELIZZIEJAY said:

"E nor hard to recognize ftm. We go try buy everything. I don see some things wey you no go even use. We will all enjoy the fruit of our labor in jesus name."

@Damsel said:

"Omo as u don do video finish how u wan take dey pack those things commot from dat bed. Anyways, wish u safe delivery boo."

Woman buys baby things worth N2.2m

In a related story, a Nigerian pregnant woman went viral after showcasing the baby items her husband purchased.

She highlighted that the total cost was N2.2 million and praised her husband for acquiring the items ahead of her delivery.

Many viewers who came across the video shared their opinions on the baby items as it went viral.

