"I'm Not Ashamed to Say It": 27-Year-Old Female Graduate Shares Sad Truth About Her Life in Video
- A young 27-year-old Nigerian lady has shared an emotional TikTok post about her unfulfilled goals and aspirations
- In her video, the lady expressed her frustration and disappointment at not being able to afford a human hair wig or attain a millionaire status
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her
A Nigerian lady's emotional TikTok post has sparked encouraging comments from social media users.
The 27-year-old lady, who opened up about her struggles and unfulfilled aspirations, touched the hearts of many with her story.
Unemployed lady gets emotional over her life at 27
In a video, the lady identified as @shehustleonline on TikTok, revealed her frustrations and disappointments, including her inability to afford a human hair wig or achieve millionaire status.
However, despite these challenges, she expressed her resolve to learn, grow, and improve her circumstances.
In her words:
"I am 27, a graduate, unemployed and I'm not ashamed to say I Just started Figuring Life Out My life. it is Ok to be confused at 27. I've Never Own a Human Hair Wig like most Girls but someday I will. I have never travel outside the shore of Nigeria but I wish to someday.
"I don't Know How To Drive a Car, Bicycle or Motorcycle. Part of my Goal this year is to learn how to. The Phone I currently use to create Content, is an Android phone wrapped in celotape. It Gets so hot when In use. I am saving to get an iphone 12pro 256gb and I am Just N40,332 in.
"I dont Like The regular 9-5 So I learn a skill that can help me Money even While I Stay-at-home and today I made N86,000. I have Never Made a Millionaire Naira at 27. I don't Know about Savings, Investment and but I am learning. With all of this I am No not pressuring Myself. I am Living 1 day at a time. I started a Challenge to Change My Life it is Day 59 ago to Change My life. If I can start changing my life at 27 you too can."
Reactions as lady laments over life at 27
TikTok users penned down messages of support and encouragement.
@Stay Motivated said:
"Girl! I was jobless at 27,28,29. I didn’t have a camera phone! I got a job and made my first one million at 30. I had never entered an aero plane! I did when I was 31, I travelled overseas."
@Constance reacted:
"I will be 32 in July, I used my entire savings to come to Lagos, rent a house and start a Masters degree in Unilag, I still don't have a Job, I'm praying and hoping for something good."
@Iwunze Gift said:
"Totally in your shoes right now, thing is I’m not even that good with computer and all my friends are learning tech skills,its feels like I’m just stuck."
@Adebayo Oluwaseunfunmi said:
"I need a bestie like you so bad am about to collapse from 9-5 this is not my life."
@Enny said:
"Don't pressure yourself, 27 is too old not to have money, But 27 is too young to die, Live at your own phase please."
@CakeyBakery added:
"God will see us tru. I got a job offer frm a customer dat came to my workplace within my first week of resumption. I'm starting d new job on Monday. Just an interview no cv was even asked. God is real."
Watch the video here:
Lady unemployed after relocating to Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a video lamenting about her inability to get a job in Canada since she relocated.
According to the job hunter, she applied for over 100 different jobs but has not been successful.
