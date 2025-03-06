A young 27-year-old Nigerian lady has shared an emotional TikTok post about her unfulfilled goals and aspirations

In her video, the lady expressed her frustration and disappointment at not being able to afford a human hair wig or attain a millionaire status

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her

A Nigerian lady's emotional TikTok post has sparked encouraging comments from social media users.

The 27-year-old lady, who opened up about her struggles and unfulfilled aspirations, touched the hearts of many with her story.

Unemployed lady gets emotional over her life at 27

In a video, the lady identified as @shehustleonline on TikTok, revealed her frustrations and disappointments, including her inability to afford a human hair wig or achieve millionaire status.

However, despite these challenges, she expressed her resolve to learn, grow, and improve her circumstances.

In her words:

"I am 27, a graduate, unemployed and I'm not ashamed to say I Just started Figuring Life Out My life. it is Ok to be confused at 27. I've Never Own a Human Hair Wig like most Girls but someday I will. I have never travel outside the shore of Nigeria but I wish to someday.

"I don't Know How To Drive a Car, Bicycle or Motorcycle. Part of my Goal this year is to learn how to. The Phone I currently use to create Content, is an Android phone wrapped in celotape. It Gets so hot when In use. I am saving to get an iphone 12pro 256gb and I am Just N40,332 in.

"I dont Like The regular 9-5 So I learn a skill that can help me Money even While I Stay-at-home and today I made N86,000. I have Never Made a Millionaire Naira at 27. I don't Know about Savings, Investment and but I am learning. With all of this I am No not pressuring Myself. I am Living 1 day at a time. I started a Challenge to Change My Life it is Day 59 ago to Change My life. If I can start changing my life at 27 you too can."

Reactions as lady laments over life at 27

TikTok users penned down messages of support and encouragement.

@Stay Motivated said:

"Girl! I was jobless at 27,28,29. I didn’t have a camera phone! I got a job and made my first one million at 30. I had never entered an aero plane! I did when I was 31, I travelled overseas."

@Constance reacted:

"I will be 32 in July, I used my entire savings to come to Lagos, rent a house and start a Masters degree in Unilag, I still don't have a Job, I'm praying and hoping for something good."

@Iwunze Gift said:

"Totally in your shoes right now, thing is I’m not even that good with computer and all my friends are learning tech skills,its feels like I’m just stuck."

@Adebayo Oluwaseunfunmi said:

"I need a bestie like you so bad am about to collapse from 9-5 this is not my life."

@Enny said:

"Don't pressure yourself, 27 is too old not to have money, But 27 is too young to die, Live at your own phase please."

@CakeyBakery added:

"God will see us tru. I got a job offer frm a customer dat came to my workplace within my first week of resumption. I'm starting d new job on Monday. Just an interview no cv was even asked. God is real."

