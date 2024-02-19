A lady has shared a video lamenting about her inability to get a job in Canada since she relocated

According to the job hunter, she has applied for over 100 different jobs but has not been successful

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments especially from those based in Canada

A Nigerian lady has shared her sad ordeal since she relocated to Canada, making her question her choices.

The lady identified as @.doyin revealed on TikTok that has been job hunting from the moment she stepped into Canada but it has been fruitless.

Lady unable to get job in Canada Photo credit: @doyin/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over joblessness in Canada

According to Doyin, she has applied to more than 100 jobs but none has responded to her.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This sad ordeal got her questioning if she was a resident of Canada like everyone else who had secured jobs.

She wrote:

“Me explaining why have still not gotten a job yet in Canada after applying for more than 100 jobs. Or am I in a different Canada.”

Reactions as jobless lady in Canada laments

Netizens have flooded the comments section with different job-hunting experiences in Canada.

Ugo O said:

“You just need to be friends with people, cause the way they employ ehn, through connections. Except they're badly in need of workers, and they mostly.”

Laura commented:

“I just moved back to Canada after being away for 4 years and it's madness. Before I would get a phone call within a week, now silence.”

Gernetworks said:

“It's true but most time getting the right Info is key. it took us less than a month to get a Job. We came Nov. too.”

rose_gold353 said:

“My headache right now oo. How to get a job here in Canada.”

Grant_marshal said:

“Please me I need a job too oooo even if it's garbage worker.”

Momi Dawodu reacted:

“The trick is to change your name or the spelling of your name if it sounds too ethnic. I know someone in HR that told me that she doesn't advance resumes with ethnic names because she thinks they don't speak English.”

Adeshola said:

“I need a job too have applied more than 100 times on indeed.”

@kingeben said:

“Register on with agents, I was surprised I got calls from two companies after a week of registration with less than 7 companies.”

NyanJieng commented:

“Took me six months to find a job even McDonald's wasn't hiring me.”

Tiffany said:

“I know this is about jobs but just a quick one. Are there any socialising events where one can meet new people and make friends around Mississauga /Toronto area?”

Watch the video below:

55-year-old unemployed man laments over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 55-year-old Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over the state of the economy and how unemployment has become the order of the day. Speaking with Legit TV, the man lamented the hardship he is experiencing due to joblessness.

He said he goes about begging to feed his family. The man, who said he has been jobless for two years, added that Nigerians did not experience the level of hardship they are currently experiencing when ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo were in power. He called on the government at all levels to change their style of governance so that the masses can get the dividends of democracy.

The man noted that it was important for Nigerian leaders to change their ways before the people start taking up arms. When asked what kind of job he is searching for, he disclosed that he is a driver and doesn’t mind driving a sachet water truck despite his age.

Source: Legit.ng