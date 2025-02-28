A Nigerian lady has shared the background story behind her employment at an Oil and Gas Company

The lady who studied Education attributed her employment in the company to divine intervention after participating in Hallelujah Challenge

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has revealed the 'supernatural' circumstance that led to her securing a job at a prestigious Oil and Gas Company, despite studying Education.

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok, attributed her employment to divine intervention.

Education graduate secures job in Oil and Gas Company Photo credit: @big.onyinyechi/TikTok.

Lady gets job in oil company after joining Hallelujah Challenge

In a video posted under the handle @bigonyinyechi, she danced joyfully as she recounted how her life took an unexpected turn.

According to her, it was during the Hallelujah Challenge, a prayer session by Nathaniel Bassey that encouraged participants to pray and worship God online, that she experienced a miraculous breakthrough.

She claimed that after joining the prayer session, she was employed at the Oil and Gas Company despite studying Education.

Her testimony sparked lots of responses from social media users who claimed to have had similar experiences.

Female graduate of education now working in Oil and Gas Company Photo credit: @big.onyinyechi/TikTok.

Many shared their stories of divine intervention and unexpected blessings, thanking the woman for sharing her inspiring story.

In her words:

"POV: People keep wondering how I got to work in an Oil and Gas Company when I studied Education. Meanwhile, Me at midnight during Hallelujah Challenge."

Reactions trail video of lady working at Oil company

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@dayojobi said:

"Don't worry, the truth will come out at some point in the future."

@el WellneX commented:

"The power of a determined lady is extreme. Congratulations."

@Elegant Queen 14 said:

"There is something special about this challenge."

@Joy sunshine said:

"Please you guys should help me out, how does the hallelujah works."

@slyvia gold said:

"My name sake there is God that what people don't know about."

@_IFECHUKWUDE_ said:

"Testimony that looks like a lie is what I want. Congratulations mama."

@Ceecee said:

"Na me be next to testify about my job. E go shock my enemies self. I definitely know say God d prepare me ahead of my testimonies."

@Your Favorite Perfume Vendor said:

"Heiii, this would be be my testimony soon."

@Louisa sylvanus asked:

"Which education pretty lady? I studied education too."

@Chisweet22 said:

"Very much possible. Faith my friend did education now she is working with oil firm with the help of her uncle. But she did some certifications."

@Ibegbunam Uzoamaka reacted:

"Some should be learning from you naa, see how you just turn immediately. Congratulations dear."

@Viv added:

"May the Lord who gave you the beautiful testimony locate me too in Jesus name. If He did for you He can do it for me too."

See the post below:

