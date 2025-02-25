A young Nigerian lady named Adefunke celebrated as she finally became a citizen of Finland after years

She shared how many years she waited to become a Finnish citizen, as she cried in a viral video

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and made enquiries about her citizenship process

A Nigerian lady in Finland named Adefunke celebrated as she became a citizen of the country.

She cried as she narrated how long she waited before finally becoming a Finnish citizen.

She narrated how she became Finnish citizen. Photo: @adefunke.a

Source: TikTok

In a video by @adefunke.a on TikTok, the lady cried as she expressed her excitement at becoming a citizen of Finland.

Nigerian becomes Finnish citizen after 7 years

In the video, she said that she became a citizen of Finland after seven years.

The caption read:

“My real reaction after becoming a citizen of Finland after 7 years. I know how much time and effort it took me. But through it all, I held onto my strong faith in God, knowing He always has my back. I put in the work, and God blessed my efforts. Some may not fully understand, but I do completely. If this speaks to you, feel free to tap into it.”

In the video, she said:

“Guys, I just became a Finnish citizen. I’m sorry I’m crying. It’s just that I’ve wanted this for so long and God just did it for me. I’m so so happy I’m a Finnish citizen.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian becomes Finnish citizen

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and made enquiries about her process.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Tina Begaj987 said:

Did they tell you to take an Yki test, finnish language test to get the citizenship??

@Nasra Queen said:

"When waiting that passport you said when I get my citizen I will travel every where. I will move else where after 18 yrs im stil here."

@RHAY Of Sunshine said:

"Becoming an holder of one of the strongest passports in the whole world is a huge FLEX. You’re sorry for what?? Cry for joy,sis! CRYYYY! We’re HAPPY for you."

@Cookie La boo said:

"Mama me I undstd oohh ..to become a Finnish citizen is not chocolate ..congrats mama."

@onyisman said:

"Finish passport, you are not going to work again."

@Siza Bonita said:

"My children and I had it last year, I waited 31 months, it was so stressful I was disgusted I couldn't cry anymore. Congratulations to you."

@anijoynkiruka said:

"Yes ooo ooooo, no sorry for anybody, carry go my sister. God did it."

Nigerian lady who became Finnish citizens after 7 years. Photo: @adefunke.a

Source: TikTok

Read more related stories on Nigerians in diaspora

Nigerian lady becomes British citizen

In a related story, a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain.

The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey.

Many who came across the TikTok post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng