A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a video showing her newly completed Shawarma spot

According to the lady, she spent a whopping N1 million in getting the spot and equipping it with materials for her business

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her on the feat

An ambitious Nigerian entrepreneur has proudly shown off her newly launched Shawarma business.

The lady, who invested a huge sum in setting up the eatery, was showered with congratulatory messages from soicial media users.

Nigerian lady shows off her portable shawarma spot Photo credit: @thebigbite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sets up shawarma spot with N1 million

The video, posted on TikTok by @thebigbite, captured the transformation of the spot from its construction phase to its grand completion.

Her hardworking nature and dedication to her dream were evident as she shared her inspiring story with netizens.

With her new business now up and running, she confidently asserted that it had become the go-to shawarma spot in Ifite Awka.

In her words:

"How I spent my first N1 million. Trust me this is the best Shawarma spot in Ifite Awka now. All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them."

Reactions as lady shows off shawarma spot

TikTok users were quick to praise the lady's achievement, flooding the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration.

Her journey proved the power of hard work, determination, and courage in pursuing one's passions.

@pawizzy said:

"1m can't do that shop and buy that gen I saw inside. 1m be like 100k now."

@danielwinner70 said:

"Is there any other thing for sale except from Shawarma, pls gave me a list."

@promoter said:

"Come open branch for Abuja here we need something like this in Abuja here."

@ekwuemerick said:

"If I enter akwa next week am coming to test your shawarma."

@AND said:

"Congratulations dear. What's your location in Ifite."

@blessed chimaco reacted:

"All this things am seeing here pass 1.5m nwayioma, no dey whyne us abeg."

@Adikalie Osman Shaw said:

"May Allah continue to guide and protect your business, more blessings."

@cynee chika said:

"Congratulations location please I dey yahoo junction."

@Cakes/Surprise vendor in Abuja said:

"Will come to ur side Anyday I visit awka."

@Thebliss09 said:

"You’re the best. I love it when beautiful girls choose to be useful for themselves."

@Vic_Oge said:

"This is more than a million. You are doing well bro."

@Chubby Lambo commented:

"This is really nice, I’m looking forward to owing something like this."

@Paschal said:

"Dey there dey zuzu, small time December go reach u go say it came unaspected again. Hustle oooooo."

@Prince chinwendu said:

"1mllion ke. I put 2 million for shop this year wen i hv almost everything yet i no see am."

@na__chi_ added:

"Where in Ifite o?"

Watch the video here:

Lady rejoices over new shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was overjoyed after she successfully opened a shop where she will be selling fast food.

The lady would be selling noodles and spaghetti at the roadside shop and the accomplishment made her joyous.

Source: Legit.ng