A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he visited his secondary school years after graduation

The video showed the moment he arrived at the school in a convoy and how he was welcomed by staff and students

During the visit, he gladly paid one-term school fees for all the students and even distributed free note books to them

A former student of a Nigerian secondary school returned to his alma mater, bringing joy and financial relief to the current students.

The alumnus was welcomed back to the school with open arms by the staff and students of the school.

Secondary school alumnus pays one-term school fees of students Photo credit: @bawoofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man clears fees of students in secondary school

His convoy arrival sparked excitement among the staff and students, who gathered to greet him.

During his visit, the generous alumnus announced that he would cover the one-term school fees for all students, providing a huge financial boost to the school community.

Additionally, he distributed free notebooks to the students, confirming his commitment to supporting their education.

The visit shared via his TikTok account @bawoofficial, was a resounding success, with students and staff expressing their gratitude for the man's kindness.

Students emotional after man cleared their school fees Photo credit: @bawoofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

His actions proved the impact that individuals can have on their communities when they give back.

"Visited my secondary school earlier today, cleared a term school fees for all the students, shared notebooks and gave cash prizes," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man cleats fees of students

The video of his visit quickly went viral on TikTok and inspired others to follow in his footsteps.

@Ollie said:

"I go still collect the school fee money from my parent. I go use am guide."

@Joe Morgan said:

"We need more people like you in Ika land wene. Osolobue noyeni."

@success commented:

"The way bawo take dey reply una just dey sweet me. For this kind sweet video una still dey find fault world people i pour una spit."

@Sharon said:

"Sir bawo this outfit/ style looks really good on you,sew more of this and God bless you for helping them out."

@Nesodge said:

"Baba u try. It's not easy to debit yourself and credit another person. And the song fits the moment. kudos brother. Keep it up!"

@DON'T IGNORE WISDOM commented:

"How you no go make good impact now wey you don big, but that year wey you graduate them tell ur juniors say na una set wan spoil school name."

@Faithspicy said:

"His girlfriend is feeling like chioma Davido anyway sending anger issues from Gwarimpa Abuja."

@Favournelly added:

"I've noticed this car passing by my shop, and it always brings a smile to my face. May God bless you, sir, for your kindness and support toward them."

Watch the video here:

Man visits his former secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man, Olumide Soyombo, went back to his alma mater after two decades and donated a huge amount of money to them.

Olumide said that going back to Airforce Comprehensive School, Ibadan, gave him goosebumps as memories came back to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng