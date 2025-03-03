A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has given netizens a gloomy progress report on her life in the United Kingdom

Five years ago, the lady said she sold her properties in Nigeria in order to relocate to the United Kingdom

While lamenting her current state, she offered a piece of advice to those considering towing her path

A lady, @profitabamba5, has expressed disappointment about her situation in the UK five years after she left Nigeria.

According to the lady, she sold her properties to relocate to the UK and thought she would succeed immediately she arrived.

The lady lamented that she has nothing to show for it after half a decade. She posted a video in which she had her hands on her head and appeared downcast.

Words layered on her clip read:

"Sold my properties to relocate to UK and thought I will make it immediately.

"Guys it's been 5 years.

"Nothing to show for it."

She advised people to give it a second thought before relocating to the UK with the hope of achieving quick success.

"Think twice before relocating from Nigeria to UK," she wrote.

Some people disagreed with her advice.

View her post below:

People react to UK resident's lamentation

@I_AM_IBEJI_OMO IBEJI👫 said:

"Just be praying to God Almighty, you didn’t spend your last 4 years in Nigeria."

Engrseyifunmi said:

"You guys that don’t believe her, May we never experience such. Mind you ! It happens."

Awo said:

"Dis is not real. U can get ur money back within a year or two working in the UK."

lohubom said:

"Because you did not network or maybe you came illegally. You can still make it."

Shadrach Olusola said:

"Since you will not stop going to vacation every three months."

ladyruty said:

"Come back home now…. If you dont know where you are going to. You know where you are coming from. If it is hard, come home."

Ngblack said:

"Stop discouraging people with this my friends has seen there money within a year plus."

Saint 🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"Stop discouraging people, how can you stay 5years without achieving anything? Lie Mohammed."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who moved to the UK had shared her emotional struggles of living without her family.

Lady who moved to UK cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who migrated to the United Kingdom almost two years ago had cried out online.

According to the lady, she has made little progress in terms of saving money or accumulating assets.

"Realising you've been in the UK for almost two years now but you only have Shein clothes and wigs. There’s nothing to save. This is not life," she said.

