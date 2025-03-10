A Nigerian lady in the diaspora was taken aback over the amount a supposed event planner charged her for her wedding in Lagos

The lady, in an interracial relationship with a white man named Paul, said she wanted their wedding to be in Lagos and chatted up an event planner to get the cost

She funnily said they might elope due to the whopping cost and posted her chat with the event planner

An abroad-based Nigerian lady, Precious, was in disbelief after an event planner charged her millions to help plan her dream wedding in Lagos.

"At this point, we may have to elope," she funnily remarked on TikTok, where she posted her WhatsApp chat with the event planner.

A Nigerian lady intended to marry her white lover in Lagos. Photo Credit: @paulandprecious

Cost of her "dream" Lagos wedding

Precious, in a relationship with a white man named Paul, was told by the event planner that their design starts from N200 million.

The planner further stated, in the chat, that clients provide the hall for the occasion.

A lady was told that it would cost her from N200 million to have her dream wedding in Lagos. Photo Credit: @paulandprecious

When Precious asked what the N200 million covers, the event planner said it covers stage set design, hall drapery, walkway and dance floor styling, picture area design and styling, luxury chairs and tables, and other things.

The N200 million charge shocked many internet users.

Read their chat below:

Outrage trails the wedding decoration price

dara said:

"I no go even pay 5 million for hall and decor,some people will say I don't have it.I have it but won't waste money on that in the name of luxury."

Deeplyintobooks said:

"Tell someone to text them with a Nigerian number and let the person be communicating with the event planner on your behalf."

Ose said:

"That was how I use my Nigeria number to chat the guy that covered my marriage,he found out that I was not in Nigeria on the marriage day and he was angry😂Watin concern me😂he said I lied to him."

ifeomas_depot said:

"Tell a friend to message them with a Nigerian number and different identity. the price is outrageous."

beemack1234 said:

"200m ke? Are you getting married in Buckingham Palace and using all 775 rooms???"

Premium Event Planner in Lagos said:

"Abeg oo.. I be decorator for Lagos 👏 I can send you my portfolio to see what I have done and what I can do. And I can work around your budget."

Ms_bee🐝🍯❤️ said:

"I’m an event planner in Lagos Nigeria, 200m is outrageous, I work around my client’s budget, I can send you my catalog and and portfolio."

Eguono Ramat ohwojeheri said:

"They are trying to scam you because you have foreign (UK) number."

