Pope Francis Attends Mass in Hospital Chapel As Vatican Gives Important Update About His Health
- The Vatican has given a new update about the health fo Pope Francis who is currently at the hospital
- According to the Vatican, the pontiff slept well throughout the new of Sunday and even attended mass at the hospital chapel
- The update states that the Pope remained stable as he continued treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.