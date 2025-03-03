A Nigerian lady has been trending on social media after choosing to have her pastor lay hands on her head over N10 million

In a video, she defended her choice, stating that the grace she would receive from her pastor's blessing is greater than N10 million

Massive reactions trailed the viral video as many netizens stormed the comments section to criticise her decision

A video showing a Nigerian lady who opted for her pastor's blessing over a huge sum of money has gone viral.

The lady's decision was met with criticism, with many social media users questioning her judgment.

Lady chooses pastor Olukoya's blessing over N10 million

The video, posted on Instagram by @naijaeverything, showed the lady explaining her reasoning behind choosing to have Pastor Olukoya Daniel Kolawole, the founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, lay hands on her.

She firmly believed that the spiritual benefits of the pastor's blessing far outweighed the monetary value of the alternative.

According to her, the blessing would bring her eternal benefits, whereas the money would only provide temporary satisfaction.

In her words:

"I prefer pastor Olukoya to touch me on the head because the grace is even more greater than the N10 million. N10 million can only fetch me life but it won't give me the greater anointing which I need to live eternally. So I prefer him touching my head than the N10 million cause I will spend it in not less than a month. But the grace that he will give me is till eternity. Olukoya will also choose me to N10 million. I think so."

Her choice was met with a barrage of criticism from social media users, who flooded the comments section with their opinions.

While some people admired her faith and conviction, others deemed her decision improper and short-sighted.

Reactions as lady chooses pastor Olukoya over N10 million

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Ola_yide said:

"Lost in the act of religionism."

Ikukunkemakonam said:

"See her sewing shop wey be like shrine and she's claiming that she'll send ten million naira in less than a month."

Kashamadupe_13 stated:

"IF YOU MARRY OR DATE DIS GIRL, you are Lukky she no need LAMBO."

Jayne wrote:

"10 million wey pastor for get 10% tithe."

_freshbillz_ said:

"Arindin."

Theelastson said:

"Religion has made us foolish."

Erima_xx said:

"Don’t blame her she never touch money before na why."

Alhaji23m03 said:

"As the interviewer de shake head de sweet me, cos na only him know her condition."

Agbotifayoempire said:

"Ofcuz he go choose you."

Lotechicmr said:

"Your pastor self go chose money over you."

Sopy_slim said:

"Na wetin una pastor dey preach for una be this."

Obamerofficial said:

"Na eternity you go chop no worry."

I_am_beni_ta reacted:

"In the next 3 years if she watch this video she go sh*ame."

Brownie.veektour said:

"Make she shut up first."

Mhodupetemi_ said:

"Shen gbo werey."

Mohammed_lexus said:

"kínin Wii."

Jay_millarofficial said:

"My people suffer from knowledge and understanding. If touching you would make you rich everyone in his church would be rich by now."

Ebukasmallz reacted:

"May God forgive us of the sins we commit out of stupidity."

Lean_magic said:

"Her village people strong gann, dem no wan leave her neck."

Pawpee_44x said:

"Na because she no see the money for eye."

Hush_pappy_1 said:

"Well configured brain."

Ami_ra_gurly said:

"See this foool. If I wipe her oraimo cord now you people will say I’m wicked."

I_am_mharnnia1 added:

"Religion is cool buh don’t be stup*d this one nah dum*y."

_cute_toyo said:

"Dey play I need the 10 million abeg."

Bey_ashiwaju reacted:

"Na why your teeth won comot Garry too much."

Temmy.fred added:

"Omo this is tough, but my faith will come first Cause God can definitely do than 10m, whatever God advices me to do on that spot."

