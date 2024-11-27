A kindhearted lady caused a commotion in church with her unexpected cash giveaway to female congregants

The lady started at the church's entrance and handed some women bundles of money before exiting

While some internet users condemned the lady's action, many people showered encomiums on her

A lady put smiles on the faces of women in a church as she gave them money.

The lady, a content creator named King Mitchy, showed up at the church and gave some women bundles of money.

Lady does a cash giveaway in church. Photo Credit: @king_mitchy

Source: TikTok

King Mitchy started at the church's entrance and entered briefly to give some other women bundles of naira notes.

She left in seconds, but the women could not stop jubilating. Another part of the lady's clip captured her sharing cash to men and women publicly.

Grateful women knelt and held her as they received money from her. Children followed behind her, praying for her.

The video has elicited reactions on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

Lady's kind gesture in church elicits reactions

sandra Ada👸 said:

"U see those two women on wrapper,kaai i love them,and the woman standing at the church door waving the money in praise, God bless and keep u safe."

Michgang6❤️ said:

"May God continue to bless and favor all that you do Amen."

Ladygaga said:

"God continue to bless you I pray one day i will have so i can help has many people in the world this are very hard nw in the country God bless you."

Onyekachi said:

"Dis girl d try oo omo. even since my life person never dash me one naria oh God when."

kel💘🧃 said:

"As from next Sunday, I'll start sitting close to the entrance 😩❤️, GOD bless you king mitchy. we love you."

Un_Assyrien said:

"Okey but, it’s no respect to go inside to the church like that."

Namnzy Amos said:

"But if i may ask, where is this lady getting thus money she's been shearing from? where does she work? what does she do? what company does she have?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said her church paid her school fees.

Woman feeds people with her tithe money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had fed hungry people with her tithe money.

According to Zibet, she uses her tithe money to feed hungry people on the streets instead of paying it to the church. In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman quoted a portion of the Bible to back up her action.

The video showed many people taking packed food from the boot of her car parked in a compound. She quoted Deuteronomy 14:28-29.

Source: Legit.ng