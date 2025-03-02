Nigeria music entertainer DJ Cuppy opened up about her privileged upbringing and when she knew about her father’s wealth

Cuppy, in a recent post on Elon Musk’s X, claimed that she was initially unaware of her father’s affluence

The Disc Jockey went on to show gratitude to her maker over the abundance in her family, triggering reactions online

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, a popular disc jockey and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, has spoken out about her background.

The disc jockey expressed gratitude for realising how wealthy her father was

DJ Cuppy reflects on father's wealth.

The pop diva said on her social media account that she was first ignorant she came from an affluent family.

She mentioned that she now realises that her seemingly typical privilege was another person's prayer point.

On her X handle, DJ Cuppy wrote:

“Growing up, I didn’t fully realise just how privileged I was. I never had to worry about anything tbh. Thank God I see it now. What felt normal to me is something someone else is praying for. Gratitude changes everything.”

In a previous post, DJ Cuppy has come under massive scrutiny for posting details about her husband search on LinkedIn

On November 26 2024, the billionaire heiress disclosed the type of man she is seeking for, just days after praying for her own man.

The socialite, who has announced her intention to leave the single market resorted to social media to share her criteria for an ideal partner. Cuppy shared a selfie of herself feigning tears and revealed that she wanted a partner who works in finance.

DJ Cuppy gushes about father's wealth.

She further specified that the man must be 6 feet tall and have brown eyes.

As if that wasn't even enough Cuppy took to her LinkedIn page with over 15,000 followers to post a request. However, due to the platform's nature, it came across as hilarious and weird.

DJ Cuppy’s reflection about her family spurs reactions

The billionaire heiress's statement about her family's wealth and her late realisation got many of her fans and followers talking.

@Lummy80820577 said:

"See this lady, have you ever talked about the situations in this country?Your own na just to dey talk about yourself, nothing concern you with masses facing a lot."

@TowFunFun said:

"You have been my crush since I was young. Till now. I don't have money, but I still think I have a great chance of bagging you. Cuppy dat."

@MezieAbia wrote:

"A toddler was once in pains and was crying that her parents couldn’t buy him shoes, until he saw another amputated toddler who didn’t even have complete legs to wear shoes. In any situation you find yourself, always bear in mind that your situation is someone else’s desire.

"Your situation is not the worst in the world and won’t be. Be patient with yourself and trust the process."

@phemidawhiz said:

"Let's try a REAL adventure. Permit me to take through the SLUMS of Ajegunle, Ajangbadi, Okokomaiko and so on. All we need is 7 days. Let me help you experience what people are going through in the ghettos of Mainland Nigeria. You'll appreciate your parents and GOD much more."

@Themichaelllll wrote:

"You took time to realise it oo. Your privilege long gan ! No be here , do you know how old you are and you’re just realizing it now 😂 ah!"

DJ Cuppy speaks about Nigeria

Earlier, Cuppy had opened up on what she thought about Nigeria as the country marked its 64th Independence Day.

She said she was aware that the country was facing several challenges, but one could not deny that Nigeria was filled with hope.

According to the billionaire's daughter, anywhere she goes, she carries the country with pride, and she shares a prayer for her nation.

