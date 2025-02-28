A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after two options were presented to her to make a choice

The woman appeared in a video interview, and she was asked to choose between her pastor's prayers and N10 million

The woman said instead of taking N10 million, he would prefer that his pastor lay hand on her for prayers

A Nigerian woman has caused a stir online due to the response she gave when she was being interviewed by a TikToker.

In the video, the woman was presented with two options to choose one and the choice she made surprised some people.

The lady said she would reject N10 million and receive prayers.

The video was posted by Onye Arangee who asked the woman to choose between N10 million and prayers by her pastor.

The woman was in her tailoring shop when Onye Arangee came to interview her and presented the two options.

In her response, the woman said she would prefer that her pastor lays hands on her and prays for her instead of someone giving her N10 million.

The woman said anointing and grace were better than money.

According to the woman, the anointing and grace that flows through her pastor is far better than N10 million.

She said if she receives N10 million cash, she would spend it, but grace and anointing would remain if her pastor lays hands on her.

The woman mentioned her pastor as Daniel Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she prefers prayers instead of N10 million

@optech said:

"Other pastors I will choose money but if is pastor olukoya i will choose him because is true man of God."

@Chukwuemekalum said:

"This woman just added to my anger."

@Barry said:

"Mama drop address I wan send you something."

@MrWalter said:

"The woman is very smart. The man standing there can’t provide that million but when the pastor finds this video he can gift her that money."

@Prince gentle said:

"Your pastor go choose 10% of that 10m over you."

@Jey Lumina said:

"That's the Era of our parents sha, we the youths of today have awaken from all this religious dogmatism."

@seyi said:

"My mama no go enter house after this statement. Make she just go sleep for her pastor house."

@NaijaBuyer24 said:

"Religion is more powerful than government. One day we will accept this."

@GS said:

"Even if Olukoya hear weytin dis mama talk he go vex."

@painthoux_dynasty said:

"E don reach wen we the children go dey teach our mothers the truth."

@cynthia.k love said:

"Aunty collect money and buy new machine and prosper."

