Nigerian AI content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, recently clocked a new age

A fan of Jarvis did the unexpected by celebrating Peller's love interest at a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish

The die-hard fan's gesture caught the attention of Jarvis, and what she wrote got Nigerians talking

A female fan of Jarvis stunned netizens as she marked the AI content creator's birthday at a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish.

The fan, @onlyonefabs, took advantage of the parish call for March borns to send in their picture so they can be celebrated in church by having their pictures displayed on a screen facing the congregation.

A die-hard fan of Jarvis celebrated the content creator's birthday in a Redeemed Christian church parish.

@onlyonefabs sent in Jarvis photoshoot and it was displayed during service. The excited fan videoed the church's display of Jarvis' picture and shared it on TikTok. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday 🎉🎊🎂 @Amadou Elizabeth LLNP."

The die-hard fan also tagged Jarvis' love interest, Peller.

A fan of Jarvis celebrated her birthday in a Redeemed church.

Jarvis reacts to fan's effort

@onlyonefabs's post on TikTok went viral and was noticed by Jarvis. In the comment section, Jarvis appreciated the lady with her verified account. She wrote:

"Awwn I love this 🥰❤️thank you bby."

Jarvis' comment got people gushing.

Watch her video below:

Netizens celebrate Jarvis' birthday

M_L said:

"Wow God bless you dear and you also be celebrated ijn Amen."

bukky odustiktok.com/@user9672 said:

"Wow much love to you, God bless you for dis , I wish Javis should see it."

Odun_ayo said:

"Thank you so much for this 💯🙏God will bless you abundantly for doing this."

Fertileground said:

"Thank you, you will be celebrated in Jesus name."

leyira said:

"I was here o. the youths who knew were just laughing while the adults didn't get it."

OBIdient Ugandan 🇺🇬 🇳🇬 said:

"I hope you won't have issues with the church leadership and elders."

ADEX🦇🪵 said:

"All this one don pass fans oo una don dey addicted 😌love this."

SÈYÍ GOLD FASHION'S WORLD🌎 ✂️ said:

"Untimely death will not be your portion🙏🙏🙏 we will celebrate you too."

