A female student of Imo State University has gone viral over what happened while she was recording a TikTok video in class

Suddenly, a male lecturer entered the class, and she took a drastic action, which got people talking

Some internet users advised her against her coursemates, faulting them for failing to notify her of the lecturer's presence

An economics student of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) has stirred mixed reactions over her quick move when a lecturer suddenly appeared in class while she was making a TikTok video.

The lady captured the epic moment and posted the clip on TikTok.

An IMSU student took immediate action when her lecturer entered the class. Photo Credit: @divinebrenda_official

Source: TikTok

"Una no de fear ooh," she captioned the video.

In the video, the young lady backed her colleagues as she focused on the TikTok video she made.

Seconds into the video, her coursemates began to leave the scene following the emergence of a lecturer.

The lady quickly stopped her TikTok video when the lecturer walked past her without saying a word.

A female student of IMSU was making video in class when her lecturer entered. Photo Credit: @divinebrenda_official

Source: TikTok

IMSU student shades expelled UNIZIK student

Some social media users thought the lady's coursemates would have informed her of the lecturer's presence and advised her to avoid them.

Words layered on the student's video shaded the expelled Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, who had a physical altercation with a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye.

"I see my lecturer run, person see en own tear am slap," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

IMSU student's video sparks reactions

MD4 🦋 🇳🇬🇨🇦 || UGC said:

"And they saw the man coming and clear road, that's common sense."

Charles Hilary said:

"Omor u no get friend for that department ohhhhhh avoid them."

His female version 🤍💝🫀 said:

"Omooo 😂 no try go get together ooo or u no go Come back."

MARCH 12🦋💙🍭🎀 said:

"Once you graduate block these ur course mates."

DC KOGAH❤️‍🩹 said:

"Mama I Dey always see you for school 😩I like you."

Batrobas said:

"Avoid ur coursemate if u wan graduate."

Prettygoddess🦋💎🐟🌹 said:

"Your coursemate no like you ooo🤔😫and they leave you till the man walked in."

Emperor AB said:

"Your course mates are confirm akpa amu ngwere."

Caleb said:

"Rule number 1 never you marry a lady that was raised by a single mother you can see how pim pim was behaving I come in peace."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two final year students of Imo State University had reacted after a male lecturer suddenly interrupted their video.

UNILAG female student interrupted by lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student of the University of Lagos had gone viral over her action when a lecturer walked past her while she was recording a video.

In a video, she was making a video at the faculty of management sciences when a lecturer, identified as Mr Busayo, appeared on the scene and made to walk past her.

The young lady acknowledged his presence with a bow without hesitation as Mr Busayo stopped briefly to look into her camera before leaving the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng