A Nigerian lady was overjoyed after she saw TikTok celebrity Jarvis, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, at her place of work

The lady videoed Jarvis while she exited the building and shared two things she observed about her

The video has hit over a million views on TikTok at the time of this report, as people commented on it

A young lady, @josephprincess43, has excitedly shared a video of TikTok content creator Jarvis at her workplace.

In the clip, she filmed Jarvis as the TikTok star made her way out of her workplace while being focused on her phone.

She said Jarvis was friendly. Photo Credit: @josephprincess43

Jarvis bowed for the lady after raising her head and realising she was being recorded. Sharing the clip on TikTok, @josephprincess43 noted that Jarvis was so lovely and friendly.

At the time of publishing, the clip has garnered 1.7 million views on TikTok.

In another clip, the lady and some other ladies were captured taking a velfie with a friendly Jarvis.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Jarvis

Silverstep said:

"Jarvis is so respectful and I always see that how she respond to people on her live."

Nnez🤍 said:

"She is so shy."

chizzy said:

"The girl is respectful, I’ve seen few videos where she acknowledged and greeted the person recording her."

Koppy said:

"She's so lovely I accept that..but how she take dey friendly here."

Chumar said:

"Person Dey shame you say na friendly."

Excess Steeze said:

"Na y i like speedy, u go just dey free with her."

🌴Łãrrÿ 🌴 said:

"She get respect 🫡,I trust Peller."

Kamaldeen Amir said:

"She is very respectful full. She actually bow 🙇‍♀️her head down to say hi."

Faceless said:

"Omo celebrity life no easy oo, anytime you see people you go begin run."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had gone gaga after a man sent her N2 million during her live session on TikTok.

Jarvis threatens to return Peller's ring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok star Jarvis had threatened to return Peller's engagement ring to him.

This comes hours after she blocked the streamer on WhatsApp amid controversy over Peller's video with a United Kingdom lady.

In an audio with Peller and his allies, Jarvis dismissed claims that she had any issues with Peller or the lady he was spotted with, stating that he has his life to live.

