A Nigerian man, David Onyemaizu, sparked debate after sharing a recent experience with his wife.

He stated that his wife used N50k for something they needed at home, and then asked him later for a refund.

He shared how his wife responded when he questioned her for seeking refund.

In the tweet by @SirDavidBent on X, the man shared his wife’s response when he questioned her about seeking refund.

He said:

“I was owing my wife 50k yesterday for something we needed at home that she had gotten with her money. She asked me for the money later in the evening & I jokingly said, “Can’t you pay for it without me refunding you?” Then she said in Yoruba, “You better don’t pray for such.”

“What she meant was that I should never pray to be in a position where I lose my ability to provide as a man. And I could understand her, it is not the duty of the woman to provide in the house, that is my sole responsibility and that is why provision is a man’s shield.

“These days, only very few women hope & pray that their husbands continue to retain that ability to provide. Some of them want a situation where the husband loses that ability and becomes subservient to them. Pray you don’t get married to such a woman.”

Reactions trail man’s post on provision

Many who came across the man’s post shared their thoughts on the couple’s stance regarding splitting bills.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Nino_brown_ico

“Just like my wife will tell me she needs to buy something for herself but when I tell her I don’t have much . She will say she will borrow me until I have much.”

@GImokhuede

“You call it her money because you people have despise the way the one who created the institution asked you to do it, Marriage was designed by God and if any one must thrive they must embrace the secret of “oneness” “the two shall become one flesh, it’s no longer two”

@Sir_Jayprime

“Truth is, I won't pay her back, why should I pay her? She did something at home, her own family and expects me to pay, that ain't happening and it will not reduce me as the head of the home.”

@Ukeh8

“So you feel if you don't pay her back she will eventually disrespect you. Interesting.”

Man who questioned his wife over N50k refund.

