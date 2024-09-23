A pretty young Nigerian lady has bought expensive gifts to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday celebration

Her boyfriend laughed, jumped, and danced upon seeing the expensive birthday gifts his girlfriend bought for him

Her gesture has stirred comments from social media users who hailed her and congratulated her boyfriend

Pretty lady surprises her man with expensive birthday gifts. Photo: @vickybillz7

Source: TikTok

The man opened his expensive birthday presents in a heartwarming video shared by @vickybills7 on TikTok.

Balenciaga shoes and G-Shock watch as birthday gifts

The birthday gifts included a Balenciaga shoe, a G-Shock wristwatch, a cake, and other packaged items.

On sighting the gifts arranged in the bed, the man opened the package containing the Balenciaga shoes.

Seeing the G-shock watch behind the shoes, the man laughed and started dancing.

The lady, who was behind the camera, rejoiced with her boyfriend after seeing his excitement about the expensive gifts.

Watch the video below.

Reactions as boyfriend gets expensive gifts

Many took to the comment section to react differently to the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@AYOBAMI said:

"Nah boy wey calm down we go buy G shock."

@bugatti said:

"I swear this was the joy my ma had when I gave him a G shock watch now he said he is ben10 never taking it off."

@OJI DAVID GOMBA said:

"E see G shock, E shock."

@muah.vorie said:

"The guy close balenciaga come open g shock , see the power of g shock."

@TOXIC said:

"If no be admin wey carry ajo money japa wetin be G shock wey I no fit buy for my babe."

@LaDy LiZzIe said:

"Where una de buy am make nobody sell fake for me I wan spoil person son."

Man proposes after expensive gift from girlfriend

In a related story, a heartwarming video of a young lady who stunned her boyfriend with an expensive phone gift before he proposed to her moments later has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady delighted her man with the generous present, and he was so thrilled that his joy was evident on his face.

The lady, who did not anticipate her man proposing at the time he did, was also overwhelmed by happiness as she offered her hand while he bent to slip the ring.

Source: Legit.ng