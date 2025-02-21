Internet users have sent words of encouragement and strength to a lady whose child died on the same day he was born

This came after the bereaved mum read out a heartfelt letter her sister had sent to her concerning her safe delivery

In the letter, her thoughtful sibling congratulated her and prayed over the newborn, without knowing he would pass away the same day

A nail technician, @nailsby_tim, has made many people emotional after reading the letter her sister sent her after her safe delivery.

Unbeknownst to the bereaved mum, her newborn would pass away on the same day he was born.

Content of letter

According to the nail technician, her sister sent the letter through their mother. In the letter, the thoughtful sibling congratulated the bereaved mum, noting that it was no mean feat.

She prayed the newborn would put a smile on his mum's face and always prosper in life.

She also prayed that the child would double whatever his mum spent while training him. A part of the letter read:

"...My aim of writing this letter is to congratulate you. it is not easy. I am sure you are proud to be called a mother. I wish you and your baby well. Once again, congratulations.

"The baby will put smile on your face and he will always prosper in life. Anywhere people are failing or finding it difficult to progress, he will progress.

"He will live to progress. He will live to witness the miracle happening in your family. He shall be mighty. He will grow and make it. Anything you spend on him while training him, he will double it for you.

"He will make you proud. I love you and I know you love me too..."

Many women encouraged the bereaved mum over her loss.

Women showed the lady support

Jamil said:

"Sending hugs to you. I wouldn't wish even my enemies to loose their child. I had my son in 2021 and he died the same day. was painful, almost ran mad but am glad, I welcomed my daughter few days ago."

Ruth Agwie said:

"Have been following you since pregnancy, when the baby passed I was pregnant I cried and was so scared only for my own baby to die at 32 weeks,I can't lie you the pain is much, just be strong my dear."

goldenifeomaa said:

"Other babies will come and they will stay with you beautiful momma."

_meenadani said:

"My sister, you need to see the message I composed for my husband the day my baby died."

Adeleke oluwafoyinsademi said:

"Sorry to ask I thought you lost a baby is it last year or 2023sha so sorry another one will come and stay i just lost mine too."

Munachris said:

"I gave birth march252022 he died after 5 days,march 19 2024 I had my rainbow baby.its well sweetheart."

Sophy jima said:

"It’s well Nne 😘😘😘,I lost mine last year July,my life has never been the same 💔💔I pray God heals me from this pain,m no longer the same happy Sophia."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lost his wife 10 days after they welcomed their first child.

Lady cares for her brother's baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cared for her brother's baby after the child's mother died during delivery.

The lady also shared comments she received from people whenever she shared a picture of herself and the child. She noted that people were sending her hate comments. She wrote:

“POV: People she won’t last since the mum died. Sorry guys but my God is working. I see all the hate comments.”

