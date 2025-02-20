A grieving lady has shared a touching post showing the messages she received from her father before he lost his life

In the messages sent via WhatsApp, her father had always reassured her of his love for her and how he wanted her dreams to come true

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share emotional comments

A painful tribute has surfaced on social media, showing the emotional messages a grieving daughter received from her late father.

The old messages, exchanged via WhatsApp, revealed the depth of affection and devotion the father had for his child.

Lady posts messages her late dad sent to her Photo credit: @1ofkayla/TikTok, Jim Craigmyl/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Grieving lady posts chat with late dad

The daughter, who shared the emotional exchange on TikTok under the handle @1ofkayla, reminisced over the loving relationship she shared with her father.

Despite struggling with addiction, he consistently expressed his love and support for her aspirations.

The series of messages saw the father imparting words of wisdom, urging his daughter to cultivate a positive mindset and self-image.

He always encouraged her to pursue her dreams, emphasising that her happiness was his utmost priority.

In his words:

"I love you sweetheart manifest wisely. You become what you speak and think. Always speak highly and think highly of yourself. You can do anything you want. I am just playing in the sand I love you child. Always honey. You have the world at your feet honey. I cannot wait to see all the amazing things you're doing accomplished.

"As long as you're happy, that's all that matters to me.You're the only reason I am alive and aware of what unconditional love is and feels like you're the biggest part of my wealth. I am very proud of you never stop questioning and remember your daddy loves you more than anything.

"I love you little one. Just sitting here looking at pictures of you when you were just a little girl. I love you so much the way you bettered my soul and spiritual growth is unmeasurable. You're my little princess always. I adore you since the moment you entered my consciousness. You're a miracle."

Her father always expressed his love for her. Photo credit: @1ofkayla/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the chat online, the lady grieved over her father's demise and reiterated how he always filled her with an immense amount of love and support.

"Text messages my dad sent me before he passed away from an OD. He was the deepest expression of love in human form. He filled me with immense amounts of love constantly. He suffered with addiction but I still loved him unconditionally and always had hope he would get better. I will forever miss him," he said.

Reactions as lady shares messages from late dad

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@SamanthaCastillo said:

"Just reached out to my dad. Realizing he’s not a bad person, he’s just in a sad world. So sorry for your lost."

@Iam Ihilani said:

"I'm so blessed to have know your dad. He was like a brother to me and he was such a spiritual person. We both had our down the rabbit whole moments. Being with him was always, fun adventure."

@Nick Donahue said:

"The one thing that matters most you never gave up on him. He’s with you everywhere you go and any battle you arrive on he will be there to help you."

@nicki said:

"My dad sent me almost the exact same msgs, he passed 2 years ago from an OD. It doesn’t get any easier. This was beautiful."

@Renee wrote:

"Aweee my daughter lost her father to addiction as well she was only 3. I am free of my addiction currently never giving up for my daughter."

@Lady like fine wine said:

"May God has him he’s kingdom I never meet my father bad feeling also his bless all."

Lady shares messages she received from dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an emotional post showing the messages she received from her father.

In the WhatsApp messages, her father showed concern for her welfare and kept on transferring money to her account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng