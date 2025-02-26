A Nigerian bride got infuriated on her wedding day after her band team insisted on ushering her into the venue with their sound

The bride had already invited a traditional MC who reportedly travelled from Lagos state to the wedding venue to usher her in

However, after a dramatic scene, the bride emerged victorious and was escorted in by the MC she had invited, rather than the band team

A dramatic scene unfolded at a Nigerian wedding when the bride refused to be ushered in by the traditional band team.

The bride had specifically invited a Yoruba MC (Master of Ceremonies) traditionally known as Alaga to follow her into the venue, but the band team insisted on performing the duty.

Bride rejects being ushered in by traditional band team Photo credit: @oppyjay_alaga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride insists on being ushered in by Alaga

The incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @oppyjay_alaga, who provided context to the drama.

According to the narration, the wedding had a predetermined sequence of events, which included the bride being escorted in by the alaga during the first session.

However, the band team refused to adhere to the plan, sparking confrontation and drama at the venue.

The bride, determined to assert her authority, stood firm and refused to proceed until the band team relented.

Bride insists on being ushered in by alaga Photo credit: @oppyjay_alaga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her decisive action earned her praise from netizens, who commended her for knowing what she wanted and standing by her decisions.

The incident ended with the alaga escorting the bride into the venue, as originally planned.

The bride later changed into her Owo traditional attire and was ushered in by the traditional band team, in accordance with the predetermined sequence of events.

The caption of the video read:

"Moment the bride refused to dance in with traditional band. One of the sharpest NO I’ve heard so far in my life. Let me give you the gist. The event has a sequence which was shared to all. This was the bride’s first traditional outfit (ASOOKE), and she had several other outfits for her other sessions. Bride was supposed to be ushered in by the Alága in the first session, after which she’ll change to her Owo outfit and the traditional band will usher in. Like that like that.

"Nah so band people refused that they’ll be the one to usher her in right from the first outfit (in my mind, sebi den share this thing give all of us nahhhhh). Well, as a peace maker that I am, I decided to give in (Sebi when she sha gets to the front they will release her and I will do my thing). Lo and behold, immediately the bride heard, story changed ooooo. (Person wey carry alaga come from Lagos to Owo ooo. E geh why nah).

"Mama said “NOOOO” and she didn’t step in until they actually stopped playing. A BRIDE that know what she wants I STAN. Las las, Oppyjay Alaga performed her duty for the first bride’s entrance and left. Bride then changed into her OWO traditional attire and the traditional band ushered her in as earlier planned. Lesson: be assertive; be firm - know what u want and go for it. May everything you don’t want in your life in this 2025 get a capital NOOO."

Reactions as bride gets ushered in by alaga

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@morenikeji.light said:

"Please watch the video to the end before you comment. She wants alaga instead of traditional band to play for her."

@Rosemary commented:

"If I try this with my mum, she fit start to dey cry sey her enemy wan scatter her happiness day."

@that_fey said:

"If nah me I go don commot my gele find bike wey go carry me go back house as dem no gree hear my No."

@Tyfah commented:

"If she said No, why are people still trying to convince her. Shuo? on her wedding day."

@TheSkinimalist | UGC | Creator added:

"This comment section is divided in two, stern women like the bride and cowards projecting their reality on her."

Bride causes drama on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride refused to dance to her husband and give him wine because of the song the DJ played.

She demanded that the DJ play Obodo by Nigerian singer Larry Gaaga ft. Flavour, or else she wouldn’t dance to her husband.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng