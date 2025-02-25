Video Shows Groom Walking into Wedding Venue Alone after Refusing to Have Groomsmen, People React
- A Nigerian groom defied the marital norms when he decided to enter his wedding venue without being accompanied by groomsmen
- In a video, he was seen walking alone into the venue with so much 'steeze' like a military man while guests stared at him
- According to the video, the young groom had insisted on walking into his wedding venue alone regardless of what anyone might say
A Nigerian groom took a strong decision during his wedding ceremony by choosing to enter the venue unaccompanied by groomsmen.
This unusual move defied the traditional norms of wedding protocol, where the groom makes an entrance into the hall with his closest friends and family members.
Groom insists on walking into wedding venue alone
The moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @traditionalweddingng, with a caption that praised the groom's confidence and independence.
In the clip, the groom walked into the venue with an air of quiet confidence, his traditional green attire and matching cap making a stylish statement.
As he entered, he acknowledged his guests with a wave while still maintaining a mean face and exuding an aura of pride.
It was gathered that the groom had reportedly been resolute in his decision to enter the venue alone, undeterred by the opinions of others.
"He said no groomsmen. He wants to enter alone. Odogwu," the video's caption read.
Reactions as groom enters wedding venue alone
TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the groom's decision.
@sexyyoma said:
"Pride wear this one green gown."
@energyfj said:
"Na only him know wetin friends don do am for life."
@amariii said:
"Friends don show am shege."
@God sent reacted:
"Narcissist?? Lol."
@Jessica said:
"So it’s possible to enter alone??? Why am I now bothered about not having friends."
@olubummy said:
"We have to normalize letting people do things their own way. Does not mean he’s a red flag or a proud person."
@Elaïka reacted:
"How is he a red flag? I don’t want bride maids on my wedding day, does that make me a red flag?"
@Mc_Obozo commented:
"Since its all about you and you alone, You would have not bothered inviting any family or friends."
@GENTLE BANTY said:
"He no just get better friends and he knows like me now na like this I go enter on my own day. I no want ndi iberibe for my back."
@PAPPY HUSH said:
"He pride ni joor. I no Dey criticize oo Buh haha Una blind? What’s the beauty of a wedding if not having your groomsmen walk in first."
@S_parkl_e reacted:
"It's not even the no groomsmen that is the problem, Why is he walking so fast and like he's going to war."
@StaywithME said:
"It’s not about him not having grooms men go in with him that shouts redflad it’s about his demeanour, the body language is the issue.Thats what shouts red flag.The facial expression too."
@Emma Nuel added:
"You all need to chill on this comment section. nor be Una give am money to plan wedding and I am sure it was an agreement between him and his wife. Na him and him wife Sabi why and I respect it."
Watch the video below:
