A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the luxury wedding of a princess who got married in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state

According to the lady, her friend didn't tell her that she was a princess and she was surprised to witness the unique wedding style

The wedding guest covered everything that happened from the pre-wedding party to the after-wedding party

A Nigerian lady, Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chiomagoodhair, has shared a compilation video of her friend’s cultural marriage in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state.

The traditional wedding was very luxurious and unique, with the high and mighty like the governor and kings in attendance.

Bride arrives wedding venue in boat Photo credit: @chiomaikokwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Luxurious wedding of Princess goes viral

Chioma disclosed that she never knew her friend was a princess until she arrived at her house.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She first showcased her friend's very large house and compound with a lake in it.

The video captured the arrival of the bride in a boat with community members waiting to welcome her in a grand style.

According to Chioma, they had a pre-wedding party on the day she arrived before the main cultural marriage.

Chioma also disclosed that the bride wore five different outfits for her wedding as she showcased them in the video while revealing that the second outfit was her favourite.

The fifth outfit was for the after-wedding party where they partied and grooved till everyone was tired.

The thoughtful bride also surprised her groom with a write-up from his parents who were late and the write-up made the groom and his sister so happy and emotional.

She captioned the video:

“POV: Your friend invites you to her wedding but forgets to disclose that she's actually a princess. Journey with me to Bayelsa for the most beautiful cultural wedding you'll ever witness. And do Say Aye if you make it to the End of the video.”

Reactions trail video of luxurious wedding

The uniqueness of the traditional wedding left netizens on TikTok in awe.

LivingIgnd77 reacted:

“People just casually live like this in Nigeria.”

@angel reacted:

“I stay in bayelsa and idk this place.”

Musty Satomi said:

“I like watching rich people stuffs.”

Mia said:

“Love the pre wedding day. Was it custom made? Or an online store? Can you suggest some African stores to shop. I look online, but don't see the quality. Thanks.”

Mimilove reacted:

“No be all bayelsa fine.”

Fineface said:

“Bayelsa is so underated but Omo.”

Orji_ugo_ said:

“The way you showed up for your friend and literally did everything with them tells the kind of person you are. Lovely.”

@tikitokokay said:

“Nigerian huns always eat. Makeup, hair, outfits. Love from South Africa.”

Kei said:

“Hehe Teme is my cousin f? so sad I couldn't be there (a) Congrats cuz.”

Naija Pantry reacted:

“I always say, the skies in Bayelsa are literally some of the most beautiful skies l've seen. And yes, when it is morning, the mouth has woken up (for kaikai) lol. #proudlyijaw.”

Watch the video below:

Couple spends N15 million on wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, went online on Saturday, October 1, to reveal that she and her husband spent N15 million on their beautiful wedding.

The lady said that when they were planning their wedding back in April, she thought they would not be spending more than N5m for just 100 guests.

Source: Legit.ng